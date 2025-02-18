Việt Nam, China fortify judicial cooperation

BEIJING — A Vietnamese delegation from the Supreme People’s Procuracy, led by Procurator-General Nguyễn Huy Tiến, paid a working trip to Beijing, China, from February 17-18 at the invitation of Procurator-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China Ying Yong.

The delegation paid a courtesy call to member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Commission for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Wenqing, held talks with Procurator-General Ying Yong and met with Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Zhang Jun.

Both sides expressed their pleasure that the visit coincided with the start of activities marking the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic ties and the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange.

During talks with his counterpart Ying, Tiến expressed his hope that the visit would mark a significant milestone in the long-term and sustainable development of the cooperation between the two Supreme People’s Procuracies, particularly in the fight against crime.

He highlighted the existing exchanges and collaborations across multiple levels and sectors within the framework of the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference and the Conference of People's Procuracies of Việt Nam-China border areas.

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Procuracy will effectively realise key agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, learn from China’s experience in public interest litigation and prosecutorial reforms, strengthen cooperation in criminal judicial assistance, enhance training for prosecutors, and advance digitalisation and cultural exchanges between procuratorial agencies, he said.

Ying briefed his guest on China’s efforts in public interest litigation and comprehensive prosecutorial reforms, reaffirming the strong willingness to collaborate with its Vietnamese counterpart.

Under the strategic guidance of both Parties and Governments’ leaders, the Chinese side pledged to enhance exchanges and share expertise in key areas, including transnational crime prevention, criminal judicial assistance, prosecutor training, and cooperation among border procuratorial agencies.

The discussions also underlined a shared goal of refining the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference mechanism to provide a robust legal framework for building a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promising greater benefits to both nations and their people.

Meeting with Chen Wenqing earlier, Tiến highlighted how the growing comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China has fostered mutual support at multilateral forums, including the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference and the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

Chen expressed his hope for the continued realisation of important common consensus reached by leaders, aiming to expand practical cooperation between their procuratorial agencies, improve the quality and effectiveness of exchanges and collaboration in strengthening the rule of law and ensuring fair justice. This deepened legal cooperation will provide a solid legal foundation for advancing the construction of the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Talking with Zhang Jun, Tiến hoped that the judicial bodies of both nations would continue to build mutual political trust and deepen cooperation across various levels and fields.

Zhang, for his part, acknowledged that the 75th anniversary of China-Việt Nam diplomatic ties presents an invaluable opportunity to increase judicial exchanges and mutual learning, heralding a new chapter in bilateral judicial cooperation. — VNA/VNS