Deputy PM holds phone talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

February 17, 2025 - 22:00
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held phone talks with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on Monday at the request of Ukraine.
Illustrative image. VNA/VNS Photo

Sơn affirmed that being a friend of both Russia and Ukraine, Việt Nam maintains a consistent, balanced and objective stance on the ongoing Russia – Ukraine conflict.

Sơn affirmed that being a friend of both Russia and Ukraine, Việt Nam maintains a consistent, balanced and objective stance on the ongoing Russia – Ukraine conflict.

He stressed that all disputes must be settled through peaceful means, in accordance with fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and said that Việt Nam supports and stays ready to engage in the international community's mediation efforts aimed at seeking a long-term peaceful solution to the conflict, with the involvement of all relevant parties.

Minister Sybiha expressed Ukraine’s appreciation for its friendly relations and cooperation with Việt Nam, welcoming Việt Nam's stance on the conflict.

Both sides agreed to continue maintaining contact and exchange of delegations at levels, as well as soon hold a political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level. — VNS

