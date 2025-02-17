Ex-inspector seeks reduced sentence after graft conviction

HÀ NỘI — A former government official has filed an appeal nearly a month after being sentenced to two years in prison for accepting bribes in the notorious Sài Gòn-Đại Ninh case.

Hà Nội People's Court will hear the appeal by Nguyễn Nho Định, 42, a former inspector at the Government Inspectorate, who was convicted on January 20 with the crime of 'receiving bribe.'

He is requesting a reduction in his sentence.

The case revolves around the Đại Ninh eco-tourism resort project in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng , which was approved in 2010 with a total investment of over VNĐ25 trillion (US$991 million), covering approximately 3,600ha.

During an inspection between 2013 and 2018, the Government Inspectorate found Sài Gòn-Đại Ninh Company, the investor behind the project, to be non-compliant in certain areas, including non-payment of land use fees and compensation for forest damages.

The Government Inspectorate recommended that the Prime Minister direct the Lâm Đồng Provincial People’s Committee to terminate the project and reclaim the land.

Upon learning of the inspection findings, the company's former CEO, Nguyễn Cao Trí, allegedly bribed several individuals with over VNĐ7 billion ($275,000) to illegally alter the inspection conclusions, allowing the project to continue despite the violations.

Định was found to have accepted VNĐ70 million ($2,800) in bribes during this process. — VNS