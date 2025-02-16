Vietnamese naval ship joins multinational exercise in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Ship 09 of the Naval Region 2’s Brigade 171 participated in the parade within the framework of the Komodo 2025 Multilateral Naval Exercise (MNEK 2025) that kicked off at Benoa Port, Indonesia, on Sunday.

The 5th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) drew the participation of approximately 3,000 naval personnel from 37 countries and 40 warships, including 17 from Indonesia.

The exercise aims to promote an open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, focusing on coordinated search and rescue operations to enhance collective response to regional contingencies. The Vietnamese Navy is actively involved in maritime security seminars, command and staff exercises ashore, drills at sea, and various cultural and sports exchanges.

Indonesian Navy Rear Admiral Yayan Sofiyan said MNEK 2025 is organised within the framework of humanitarian assistance, contributing to regional and global stability, as well as natural disaster management.

Beyond tactical training, the event offers opportunities for participating nations to strengthen diplomatic relations and international cooperation. Activities include public tours of warships, defence exhibitions, the 6th International Maritime Security Symposium, engineering civic action programs, and community healthcare services. VNS