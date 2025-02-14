NA deputies debate supplements to 2025 socio-economic development plan

HÀ NỘI — Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups a supplementary plan for socio-economic development this year, which aims for a growth rate of at least eight per cent, at the ongoing ninth extraordinary session on Friday.

During their morning sitting, National Assembly (NA) deputies are set to listen to a proposal on specific mechanisms and policies for investing in the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, along with a verification report on this issue.

Later, they will hold a discussion about the draft revised Law on Organisation of the Government.

In the afternoon, they will look into a draft NA resolution regulating the settlement of some issues related to the state apparatus restructuring.

NA deputies will also join group discussions on a supplementary plan for socio-economic development in 2025, the investment policy for the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project, as well as a draft NA resolution for piloting some specific and special mechanisms and policies to develop urban rail networks in Hà Nội and HCM City.

According to the Government’s proposal, 2025 is a pivotal year as it is the final year for implementing the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, and also the time for acceleration and breakthrough to reach the targets set for the period. It is also a key year for holding all-level Party congresses and preparing a strong foundation to successfully implement the ten-year strategy 2021-2030, marking Việt Nam’s entry into a new era of development.

Therefore, the national GDP growth in 2025 must reach at least eight per cent to lay a solid stepping stone for double-digit growth sustained for a long enough period of time, starting in 2026.

The NA Economic Committee's verification report said that the proposal to raise the 2025 economic growth target reflects the Government's determination and efforts to successfully achieve the socio-economic development targets for the 2021-25 period. — VNS