Việt Nam committed to facilitating foreigners' entry, exit, residence

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's policy is to create favourable conditions for the entry and exit and residence of foreigners, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

During the regular press conference of the foreign ministry, in response to a reporter’s question regarding whether Việt Nam plans to expand visa exemption policies for citizens of more countries.

Spokeswoman Hằng stated that earlier this year, the Vietnamese Government issued Resolution No.11 on visa exemption for citizens of Switzerland, Poland, and the Czech Republic for a temporary stay of up to 45 days from the date of arrival in Việt Nam, regardless of passport type, provided they meet all legal entry requirements.

This policy will take effect from March 1, 2025, and remain valid until December 31, 2025, as part of the tourism promotion programme for 2025.

According to the spokeswoman, during official meetings, discussions, and working sessions between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the high-level Vietnamese delegation with leaders and representatives of Switzerland, Poland, and the Czech Republic, officials from these three countries highly appreciated Việt Nam's decision.

"Việt Nam's policy is to further facilitate the entry, exit, and residence of foreigners in Việt Nam, thereby contributing to the development of the tourism industry in particular and the country’s socio-economic growth in general," Hằng underscored.

She also noted that Việt Nam has implemented numerous measures to attract international tourists, enhance the quality of its tourism sector, and streamline entry and residence procedures.

Việt Nam's visa policies for foreigners have been amended towards longer validity and more expansive eligibility for electronic visas, and extension of the temporary residence duration for those entering Việt Nam under unilateral visa exemption.

However, according to the foreign ministry's representative, the Vietnamese Government seeks to establish appropriate mechanisms based on reciprocity in entry-exit procedures or bilateral visa exemptions with partner countries, aiming to facilitate travel for both Vietnamese citizens and citizens of partner nations. — VNS