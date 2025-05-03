Politics & Law
Việt Nam, Sri Lanka deepen traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation

May 03, 2025 - 17:50
The upcoming state visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka to Việt Nam is expected to strengthen political trust and foster deeper, more effective cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

 

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes the oath of office in Colombo, September 23, 2024. AA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming state visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka to Việt Nam is expected to strengthen political trust and foster deeper, more effective cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The state visit will take place from May 4-6, during which he will attend the United Nations Day of Vesak. This marks his first visit to Việt Nam as President, following his inauguration in last November, and coincides with the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam–Sri Lanka diplomatic relations (July 21, 1970 – 2025).

Enduring ties marked by high-level engagement

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1970, Việt Nam and Sri Lanka have maintained strong and dynamic relations. Sri Lanka has consistently expressed warm sentiments toward Việt Nam and regards the country as a model of economic growth and international integration.

High-level exchanges have long played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties. Việt Nam’s key visits included those by Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng in 1978, President Trương Tấn Sang in 2011, and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân in 2013. On the Sri Lankan side, prominent visits include President Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2009, Speaker of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa in 2013, and Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, who participated in the Vesak celebrations in 2014. In a recent move to reinforce inter-parliamentary relations, Sri Lanka launched the Sri Lanka–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Association in March, enhancing legislative cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The two nations have also established three key bilateral cooperation mechanisms: the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation; Political Consultations; and the Joint Subcommittee on Trade. Việt Nam and Sri Lanka continue to work closely together at international and regional forums.

Expanding economic and sectoral partnerships

Sri Lanka has formally recognised Việt Nam’s full market economy status, with annual two-way trade reaching approximately US$200 million, primarily Vietnamese exports. Both sides aim to elevate bilateral trade to $1 billion in the coming years.

To date, Sri Lanka has 32 valid investment projects in Việt Nam, with a combined registered capital of $43.07 million, placing it 62nd among 148 foreign investors in the country.

Beyond trade and investment, cooperation across finance, agriculture, education, transport, culture, tourism, religion, and people-to-people exchange continues to gain traction. More than 30 bilateral agreements underpin this collaboration, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (2005), the Agricultural Cooperation Work Plan for 2024–2026, the Education Cooperation Agreement for 2023–2026, and the Air Transport Agreement (2012).

Cultural and religious cooperation, particularly in Buddhism, has emerged as a central pillar of the bilateral relationship. Shared Buddhist values of peace and compassion form a unique spiritual and cultural bridge between the people of both countries.

A shared vision for future cooperation

As Việt Nam and Sri Lanka are celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations, both nations are poised to deepen ties further, leveraging mutual trust and shared development goals. President Dissanayaka’s visit underscores Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to its traditional friendship with Việt Nam and reflects the shared resolve to expand collaboration across traditional areas, while opening new avenues in digital transformation, digital economy, energy transition, artificial intelligence, and connectivity.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thị Tâm highlighted the significance of President Dissanayaka’s participation in the UN Day of Vesak 2025 as Guest of Honour and keynote speaker. His attendance reaffirms Sri Lanka’s respect for Việt Nam’s role as host of this major international event and underscores their close cooperation in promoting Buddhist values.

The Vesak celebration serves as a vital platform for both countries, home to rich Buddhist traditions, to assert their leadership in safeguarding and promoting Buddhist principles, including peace, tolerance, and sustainable development. President Dissanayaka’s presence at Vesak 2025 is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and affirm both nations’ contributions to global cultural initiatives.

Looking ahead, with a strong foundation built over more than five decades and positive socio-economic momentum in both countries, Việt Nam–Sri Lanka relations are set to flourish in the years to come. — VNS

