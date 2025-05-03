Vietnamese soldiers practice for Victory Day Parade in Moscow

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has dispatched a military delegation to participate in Russia’s Victory Day Parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph in the Great Patriotic War.

The deployment follows an invitation from the Russian Ministry of Defence. A total of 86 Vietnamese military personnel were selected from the Army Officer School No.1 and other units based on their exemplary competence, physical fitness, and discipline.

The Ministry described the event as a symbolic occasion to honour the sacrifices of Soviet and allied forces, including Vietnamese revolutionaries, during World War II. The participation also reflects Việt Nam’s foreign policy direction and comprehensive strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

Despite a tight training schedule and differences in parade pacing, the Vietnamese troops carried out intensive rehearsals and rapidly adapted to the Russian climate and conditions. — VNS