Vietnamese soldiers practice for Victory Day Parade in Moscow

May 03, 2025 - 10:11
Eighty-six Vietnamese military personnel will participate in Russia’s Victory Day Parade, marking 80 years since the Soviet victory in World War II.
The Vietnamese delegation gathers at the Alabino training ground for joint rehearsals.. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has dispatched a military delegation to participate in Russia’s Victory Day Parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph in the Great Patriotic War.

The deployment follows an invitation from the Russian Ministry of Defence. A total of 86 Vietnamese military personnel were selected from the Army Officer School No.1 and other units based on their exemplary competence, physical fitness, and discipline.

They practise marching in formation. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper

The Ministry described the event as a symbolic occasion to honour the sacrifices of Soviet and allied forces, including Vietnamese revolutionaries, during World War II. The participation also reflects Việt Nam’s foreign policy direction and comprehensive strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

Despite a tight training schedule and differences in parade pacing, the Vietnamese troops carried out intensive rehearsals and rapidly adapted to the Russian climate and conditions. — VNS

They continue self-training at their lodging area. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper
The marching movements are being practised intensively. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper
And the right-face salute movement. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper
The formation prepares to welcome the Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia, Đặng Minh Khôi, on his visit. — Photo from People's Army Newspaper
Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi and other diplomats observe the Vietnamese delegation's training session. — VNA/VNS Photo

