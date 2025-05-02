Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Turkish President

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Đặng Thị Thu Hà presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 1 (local time).

Congratulating Hà on her appointment, President Erdoğan expressed his delight over the new development in the Việt Nam – Türkiye ties. He spoke highly of the potential for expanded cooperation across multiple sectors and particularly hoped for continued growth in bilateral trade.

The President highlighted defence cooperation, especially in the defence industry, as a crucial area for the partnership, expressing hope for an early signing of cooperation agreements in this field.

He took the occasion to request Việt Nam's support for Türkiye's bid to become a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, pledging that Turkish agencies will continue supporting and promoting the bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese diplomat, for her part, congratulated Türkiye on its significant socio-economic achievements under President Erdoğan's leadership, which have transformed the country into an economically developed nation with increasing influence regionally and globally.

She laid stress on the positive development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially following Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit in November 2023.

Hà said two-way trade reached over US$3 billion in 2024, making Việt Nam Türkiye's leading trade partner in Southeast Asia. Currently, more than 40 Turkish enterprises have investments in Việt Nam, with one Turkish group engaging in constructing Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai province. Turkish Airlines operates two direct flights daily between the countries.

Ambassador Hà also noted Việt Nam's dispatch of a rescue team to assist earthquake victims in Türkiye in early 2023 as a vivid demonstration of solidarity between the nations. She affirmed her commitment to working closely with relevant Turkish agencies to contribute to the comprehensive and substantive development of bilateral relations.

She conveyed warm greetings from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to President Erdoğan, his spouse, and the Turkish people, as well as their invitations to the President and his spouse to make an official visit to Việt Nam, helping elevate the bilateral relations to a new high. — VNS