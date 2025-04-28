Vietnam - a favourite destination for Indian travellers

The 'new playground'

The growing presence of luxury hotels in Vietnam, particularly at beach destinations, is one of the main reasons elite tourists from India are keen to visit.

Aero Times reports that India’s wealthy organise around 5,000 ultra-luxury weddings annually, each with budgets ranging from US$250,000 to $500,000. While the market is promising, competition is fierce, as Indian clients are known for their high standards and exacting expectations.

Nevertheless, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay managed to outshine global competitors to host the wedding of Indian billionaire Rushang Shah in 2019, as well as another billionaire couple’s ceremony in early 2024. The Economic Times also noted the upcoming arrival of ultra-luxury brands like The Luxury Collection and Ritz Carlton Reserve in Phu Quoc – names not found in every regional destination.

Beyond luxury stays, Phu Quoc offers a range of experiences that appeal to Indian travellers. Sun Paradise Land in southern Phu Quoc features attractions such as the Guinness World Record-holding Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, nightly fireworks, the world’s longest three-rope cable car, and the Kiss Bridge – fulfilling every entertainment need.

“Phu Quoc offered so many surprises. A morning cable car ride over the sea, fireworks at night. I’ve never experienced anything like it anywhere else,” said Rohan Khanna, a visitor from New Delhi.

Alongside Phu Quoc, Ha Long Bay is also favoured by Indian travellers. According to Bloomberg, in 2024, more and more wealthy Indian families have chosen Phu Quoc and Ha Long for hosting milestone events, placing Vietnam on the map of top Asian wedding destinations.

With stunning natural beauty, a network of luxury hotels and professional event services, both destinations are proving themselves not only beautiful, but also fully equipped to host life’s most special moments.

A cuisine that wins every heart

Multiple surveys show that, beyond sightseeing, food is a decisive factor for Indian tourists when choosing a destination. In a market as diverse as India, where each community has specific dietary and religious preferences, and some groups even travel with personal chefs, the ability to cater to Halal or Halal-friendly standards is crucial to ensuring repeat visits.

Top tourist destinations in Vietnam such as Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang) and Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa) have embraced this requirement, allowing Indian tourists to enjoy familiar flavours that meet their cultural needs.

The arrival of the Michelin Guide in Vietnam in 2023 further elevated interest from Indian visitors, who are known for their passion for cultural exploration through cuisine. As Vietnamese gastronomy gains greater global recognition, more Indian tourists are heading to the country. Da Nang is a prime example, having drawn increasing numbers of Indian visitors after being included in the Michelin Guide’s expansion in 2024.

According to The Economic Times, Da Nang welcomed 222,000 Indian travellers in 2024, accounting for 5.3 per cent of total international arrivals. Nearly 50 per cent of all Indian visitors to Vietnam chose Da Nang as their main stop, confirming its position as the most beloved Vietnamese city among Indian tourists.

Reasonable food prices in Da Nang and other beach destinations like Phu Quoc are also part of the appeal.

A growing network of direct flights

Convenient air travel from major Indian cities to Vietnam is another factor driving demand. Currently, there are around 56 direct flights per week between the two countries.

In Da Nang alone, several new direct routes to India were launched in 2024. In October, a new route from Ahmedabad to Da Nang was introduced, operating twice weekly and bringing in additional travellers beyond the traditional New Delhi routes.

According to Sandeep Arya, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, aviation authorities from both countries are planning to add 14 more flights connecting cities like New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai with Vietnam. India is also encouraging airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, and IndiGo to open more direct routes to boost two-way tourism.

Data from the General Statistics Office – Ministry of Finance shows that in the first quarter of 2025, international arrivals to Vietnam reached over 6 million, up 29.6 per cent year-on-year. Among them, over 143,000 were Indian visitors – a continued double-digit growth compared to the same period last year.

In 2024, Vietnam welcomed more than 500,000 Indian tourists, making India one of the most promising inbound markets for the tourism industry. With these positive signals and a growing range of competitive offerings, Vietnam is well on track to becoming the top choice for Indian travellers exploring Southeast Asia in 2025.