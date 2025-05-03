Quang 'Bang' Lê seeks first UFC win in third attempt

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Quang 'Bang' Lê will look for his first win in the world's largest mixed martial arts arena when he fights Gaston 'Dreamkiller' Bolanos of Peru in the UFC Fight Night Des Moines on May 4 in the US.

It will be the Vietnamese fighter's third time taking part in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event's bantamweight division (between 52.2 and 53.5kg). The UFC is the world's most prestigious MMA organisation.

After two losses in 2024, Quang rested for about five months, sharpening his skills before deciding to return to the octagon with strong determination this week at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I am under pressure because I didn't win the previous two matches. I want my first win, and I have to win if I want to continue to fight in the UFC," said Quang.

"I have been training a lot. This match, I have to change my strategy. Bolanos is experienced and good at striking, so I will try to take him down with my grappling,” he added.

Quang made his UFC debut last August in a loss to Chris Gutierrez of the US after three rounds by a unanimous decision.

Then in another match in November, he was knocked out by Chinese fighter Xiao Long.

He said these bouts were a big regret and a lesson for him, because he focused too much on striking while ignoring his strong points: grappling and submission.

"My opponents fought cleverly. Reviewing the fights, I thought if I could change a little bit, I would win. Those matches really bothered me," Quang said.

"When I first switched to be professional, I used grappling a lot. Later on, I used it less, although I still practised it. I think that was my mistake.

"If I can wrestle him (Bolanos) down and control him well, I am confident in my physicality. I hope to gain a submission win from a grappling situation."

"This match is really important to me, and my only target is a win," he added.

Quang, 34, first practised traditional Tây Sơn Bắc Phái and nurtured his UFC dream for more than a decade before he finally signed a UFC contract last August for the event, which was broadcast on ESPN 61.

"I will probably never forget the date, August 11. That day, my manager called and informed me (about the contract). I was shaking from happiness and could not believe that my dream came true. It was only six days prior to my debut, but I accepted immediately when I didn't even know who my opponent was," he said.

"I was happy to represent Việt Nam and wave the Vietnamese flag in the cage at the world's largest MMA competition."

Bolanos joined the UFC in early 2023 and competed in three matches. He has recorded two wins and one defeat.

The Peruvian is one year older than Quang. He has a Muay Thai and kickboxing background, and triumphed in the South American championships twice.

There are 12 matches in the UFC Fight Night Des Moines. Other matches will feature Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo in the bantamweight category, Bo Nickal vs Reinier de Ridder in the middleweight (69.9-72.6kg) and Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rofriguez in the welterweight category (63.5-67kg).

