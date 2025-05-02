Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam to host AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026 qualifier

May 02, 2025 - 15:25
Việt Nam will host a group round of the AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026 qualifiers, according to the continental football governing body.

Football 

Việt Nam's U22 players will be the core of the U23 team, competing in the Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers this September in Phú Thọ Province. Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host a group round of the AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026 qualification, according to the continental football governing body.

The qualification rounds will feature 44 teams divided into 11 groups of four. They will compete in a round robin format from September 1 to 9.

The top team from each group and four best second-place sides will secure their spots in the finals along with hosts Saudi Arabia.

Việt Nam will be one of 11 hosts, including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Qatar, Tajikistan, Thailand and the UAE.

The tournament draw will be held on May 29 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In addition to an advantage as a host, Việt Nam are also placed among the top seeds along with Japan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Indonesia, South Korea, Qatar, China, Tajikistan and Kuwait.

Phú Thọ Province's Việt Trì Stadium will be the venue for the event in Việt Nam.

The stadium will also host the Southeast Asian Women's Football Championship 2025 from August 7 to 13. VNS

