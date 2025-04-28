200 athletes compete in 2025 student basketball tournament

HCM CITY — Nearly 200 athletes from 32 student basketball teams took part in the 2025 Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) student basketball tournament.

This year's tournament attracted teams of 23 high schools and universities from HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai provinces that had previously achieved outstanding results in student-level basketball tournaments.

The event took place at the Gymnasium of the University of Technology (VNU-HCM) at Dĩ An Campus in Bình Dương Province from April 25 to April 27.

Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Minh Tâm said this tournament aimed to enhance extracurricular activities and promote sports.

“Through the tournament, we hope to improve students' physical health and contribute to their holistic education,” he said.

The tournament offered an opportunity for VNU-HCM students to engage and connect with peers from high schools and universities across the country.

It also promotes the socialisation of sports activities and encourages greater attention from organisations and businesses toward sports programmes for students, improving the quality of physical education and school-based sports.

Professional athletes from the national basketball team and Saigon Heat also participated in exchange sessions with student players and attendees.

Referees from the Việt Nam Basketball Federation and the HCM City Basketball Federation officiated the matches.

The tournament presented four championship titles, four second prizes, eight third prizes, four Most Valuable Player prizes, and two Best Supporter awards.

Lưu Trung Thủy, head of the Student Affairs Department at VNUHCM and the tournament's organising committee, said the two-day competition included 80 matches.

“The success of the tournament was due to the professional preparation, the seriousness and fairness of the referees, the athletes' determination and high team spirit, and especially the enthusiastic support from fans both in the stadium and online,” he said.

The tournament featured intense matches with thrilling plays and games that were decided in the final seconds.

The athletes demonstrated excellent sportsmanship, gave their best efforts, and showcased high-level skills, while promoting the spirit of exchange and learning.

“The tournament is not just a sporting competition but also an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the dynamic life of the university urban area and maintain a regular habit of exercising,” he said.

The best athletes included Đỗ Trọng Tuyển from the HCM City University of Technology, Nguyễn Văn Hưng of Thủ Dầu Một University, Nguyễn Mận Dũng of Vinschool Central Park High School, and Ngô Thái Phụng of the HCM City University of Science.

The Fair Play Award was presented to the teams of the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities and the University of Technology.

In the high school category, the male teams of Hiệp Bình High School and VNU-HCM High School for the Gifted won the third prize, each receiving a reward of VNĐ3 million (US$115). The second prize went to Pedagogical Practice High School with a reward of VNĐ4 million ($153). The first prize in the high school category was awarded to Vinschool Central Park High School.

In the women’s university category, third prize worth went to the University of Technology and the HCM City University of Law, second prize worth VNĐ4 million to the University of Science, and first prize worth VNĐ5 million ($191) to the HCM City University of Economics and Finance.

In the men's university category, third prize was awarded to the University of Technology and International University, second prize went to Thủ Dầu Một University, and first prize went to the HCM City University of Technology and Education.

The event was also held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNS