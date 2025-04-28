Thể Công Viettel shake up coaching staff, a new era begins

Football

HÀ NỘI In a surprising move, Thể Công Viettel Club have parted ways with coach Nguyễn Đức Thắng, despite being in contention for top positions in the V.League 1 with just six matches remaining.

The decision came after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) last Friday.

Coach Thắng expressed frustration that the team’s performance in the second phase of the national premier league fell short of expectations, prompting the need for a fresh approach to secure better results moving forward.

“I hope Thể Công Viettel will continue to strive and achieve success under new leadership. I take great pride in my time with the team, both as a coach and a former player," he said.

Despite securing three points against an opponent battling relegation, the victory did little to fill fans with confidence.

Thể Công struggled against SLNA, needing a last-minute penalty to clinch the win, while their opponents were denied a controversial goal that could have turned the tide.

Thắng, known for his extensive experience with teams like Sài Gòn FC and Bình Định, has earned a reputation as one of Việt Nam's most professional coaches. Following the win over SLNA, Thể Công climbed back into the top three, currently holding 33 points after 20 matches. With six rounds left in the V.League 1, the pressure is mounting.

Last season saw Thể Công finishing fifth in the league and failing to defend their silver medal in the National Cup. This season, the club are determined to capture the V.League 1 championship, placing considerable pressure on both the coach and the players.

Stepping into the role of head coach is Velizar Popov, a familiar name in Vietnamese football, who recently parted ways with Thanh Hóa. The club’s leadership has set a clear goal for Popov to clinch the National Cup championship. This task is daunting, as their semi-final opponent in June will be the formidable Hà Nội Police.

However, considering Popov’s track record of guiding Thanh Hóa to back-to-back National Cup victories, fans have reason to be hopeful. If he leads Thể Công to victory, he would make history as the first foreign coach to win three consecutive National Cup titles, an unprecedented achievement in Vietnamese football.

As the V.League 1 unfolds, Thể Công’s journey remains captivating. With six matches left and only six points separating them from the top team Nam Định, there’s still a chance for glory.

If they seize opportunities and apply pressure effectively, Popov and his team could dream of a remarkable double - both the V.League 1 and National Cup titles - in his inaugural season.

With his proven coaching skills and knack for high-stakes matches, Popov is poised to inject new life into Thể Công, setting the stage for a thrilling finish to the season. VNS