Viêt Nam chosen as venue of three international women’s competitions

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host three international football tournaments in 2025, according to the national football governing body (VFF).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed Việt Nam will host the Women's Asian Cup qualification Group E games, from June 29 to July 5 at the Phú Thọ Province's Việt Trì Stadium.

Việt Nam will be playing the UAE, Guam and the Maldives, teams not considered to be that difficult to beat if they play in keeping with their world rankings. Coach Mai Đức Chung and his players are aiming to lead the Group and get an automatic ticket to the finals.

They will begin their training camp early, next month at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre in Hà Nội, while later in June they will take part in an overseas training course.

Later in the summer, the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifier will also be coming to Việt Nam, being played in Hà Nội August 2-10. The draw for those games will be conducted on April 28, with the hosts hoping to build on the success of last year, when they played in the finals for the first time in history.

Before those games, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has called on Việt Nam to organise the regional U19 championship in HCM City, June 9-18.

Eight teams - Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Timor Leste and the hosts - will be taking part in the tournament, one of the events to celebrate 50 years of national reunification.

At the previous U19 tournament in 2023, Việt Nam came second, losing 1-2 to Thailand in the final in Indonesia. VNS