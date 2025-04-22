Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam win youth table tennis gold

April 22, 2025 - 11:34
Việt Nam won gold at the Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship on April 21 in Indonesia.

Table Tennis 

Vietnamese pair Nguyễn Văn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Đức Việt receive a bonus payment from their coach after winning. Photo of VTTF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won gold at the Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships on April 21 in Indonesia.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Đức Việt came from behind to defeat Malaysian Lai Yong Ren and Chan Yi Jack 3-1 to win the boys' U15 doubles.

Earlier, Đỗ Lê Vân Chi and Lê Hoàng Linh Đan took bronze in the girls' U15 doubles.

Vietnamese players are also guaranteed more medals with Anh and Chi advancing to the semi-finals of the singles, which will be played later on April 22.

Việt Nam sent 16 competitors to take part in this year's tournament held from April 17-24 in Jakarta.

Last year, Việt Nam brought home three golds in the boys' U15 and U19 doubles and in the boys' U19 singles, along with one silver and three bronzes. VNS

beach tennis tennis table tennis

see also

More on this story

Sports

VBA 10: One decade on, Vietnamese basketball rises beyond limits

Celebrating a milestone year, the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) officially launched its 10th season under the slogan 'VBA X – Rise Beyond'. More than just an anniversary, the league is using this moment to unveil a strategic transformation that promises to elevate professional Vietnamese basketball to new heights.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom