Việt Nam win youth table tennis gold

Table Tennis

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won gold at the Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships on April 21 in Indonesia.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Đức Việt came from behind to defeat Malaysian Lai Yong Ren and Chan Yi Jack 3-1 to win the boys' U15 doubles.

Earlier, Đỗ Lê Vân Chi and Lê Hoàng Linh Đan took bronze in the girls' U15 doubles.

Vietnamese players are also guaranteed more medals with Anh and Chi advancing to the semi-finals of the singles, which will be played later on April 22.

Việt Nam sent 16 competitors to take part in this year's tournament held from April 17-24 in Jakarta.

Last year, Việt Nam brought home three golds in the boys' U15 and U19 doubles and in the boys' U19 singles, along with one silver and three bronzes. VNS