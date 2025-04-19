Disabled swimmer Hưng refuses to give up

Aquathlon

Thanh Hà

Phạm Tuấn Hưng emerged from the water after completing a 3km ocean swim, greeted by loud cheers and encouragement from the crowd on the beach.

He quickly moved to the transition area to hand over to a teammate who continued with a 15km run. Although the distance to the transition was only a few hundred metres, all athletes sprinted at full speed. Hưng, too, tried his best, moving on his hands to catch up with them.

Hưng and his teammates did not win an award, but they captured the hearts and admiration of spectators. He was one of the most remarkable competitors at the Aqua Warriors Hạ Long Bay 2025, taking part with amputated legs.

Ocean swimming is a tough challenge for any athlete. For Hưng, it was even tougher, as his arms had to work many times harder without the support of legs.

Despite the difficulty, 23-year-old Hưng completed his task admirably, even though it was his first time swimming a long distance in a major mixed tournament.

"I happened to learn about this competition, which was to be held in my hometown of Quảng Ninh, and I decided to participate. Today is a very happy day for me. This is the first time I have swum such a long distance in the ocean and completed it, marking an important milestone in my life," said Hưng, who is already well-known for his football skills.

Brave spirit

Hưng lost his legs following a bear attack when he was just two years old in 2004.

It took him a long time to overcome the pain and shyness, thanks to the love and support of his parents.

"I told myself that I had to live, to overcome, and to adapt to my body," he said, recalling his attempts to walk with prosthetic legs that eventually failed because the legs were too heavy and hard to control.

Instead, Hưng learned to move using his hands. He tackled everything himself, from climbing stairs to moving around on plastic chairs. Thanks to his relentless efforts, he gradually mastered daily activities like cooking, washing, and cleaning his home.

Like many children, Hưng fell in love with football. He followed his friends to the field and was allowed to use his hands. Over time, he adapted and learned to play using the remaining parts of his thighs, competing equally with other children.

"It was really hard playing without legs, which are crucial for ball control. In addition to practising with my friends, I trained at home, kicking the ball against the wall and chasing after it," said Hưng.

"It was painful at first, but as time passed, it became easier. Only when playing football do I find a strong version of myself and forget all my worries."

His clips of playing football and juggling the ball with his thighs went viral on YouTube and TikTok, earning him a large following.

Hưng became an inspirational figure on social media, even winning the Sport category at the 2022 Masters by TikTok awards.

He quickly won people’s hearts with his gentle smile, tireless efforts, and the positive energy he shared with viewers. His passion for football helped him meet many famous Vietnamese players, such as Quang Hải, Tuấn Anh and Tiến Dũng. He even received a message of encouragement from former national head coach Park Hang-seo, which boosted his confidence and strengthened his resolve to pursue his dreams.

A strong swimmer

Despite his challenges, Hưng loved swimming and learned to swim when he was eight years old.

Through an introduction by former striker Đặng Phương Nam, Hưng received professional training from coach Nguyễn Đăng Viễn of the national disabled swimming team.

"Like football, I taught myself to swim," he said. "I found that I weighed less than other kids, so I floated better. It seemed to be an advantage," he laughed.

"But professional swimming is very different from swimming for fun in the river. Luckily, I was taught very enthusiastically, and I was glad I didn't let my coaches down."

After just three weeks of training, Hưng was able to swim competitively, and in November 2020, he won a bronze medal in the 100m event at the national championships for athletes with disabilities.

He later earned a place on the national team for the Asian Para Games 2023. Although he did not place in the top three in his international debut, it marked a strong beginning to his swimming career.

His next target is the 13th ASEAN Para Games, to be held in Thailand next January.

The Aqua Warriors event also served as an important test for Hưng ahead of the national championships, where he aims to secure his place on the national team.

"I had already completed this distance in the pool before, but swimming in the ocean was much more difficult. It was a real challenge for me," Hưng said.

"I had to build my own strategy, alternating freestyle and breaststroke, saving energy and pushing forward to the finish. My view is to never give up, to always try my best, and to turn my shortcomings into strengths." VNS