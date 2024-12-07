Swimmers, divers win golds at regional age groups championships

Swimming

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes secured nine golds in the first day of competitions in the Southeast Asian Age Groups Swimming Championships on December 6 in Thailand.

Among the champions were Nguyễn Quốc Trần Văn (men's junior 400m freestyle), Nguyễn Quang Thuấn (men's junior 200m individual medley), Dương Văn Hoàng Quy (boys' 14-15 years old) and Nguyễn Ngọc Tuyết Hân (girls' 14-15 years old).

The Vietnamese swimmers also took 13 silvers and three bronzes to take the second position in the medal tally.

The host team led the ranking with 17 golds, 15 silvers and 15 bronzes.

The third and fourth places went to Indonesia and Malaysia, respectively.

The championships, which will last till December 8, features 10 teams with Thailand having the highest number of 111 swimmers. Việt Nam sent 34 competitors participating in all categories.

According to the coaching board, the tournament is a test for athletes to prepare for the international events including the 33rd SEA Games also in Thailand in 2025.

The championships also includes competitions in diving, artistic swimming, and water polo.

Việt Nam also won three golds, one silver and two bronzes in diving.

The winners were Đặng Hoàng Tú and Đinh Anh Tuấn who triumphed in the boys' doubles’ platform 14-18 years old. Ngô Thị Thảo and Bùi Thị Hồng Giang won in the girls’ doubles’ platform 14-18 years old. Tuấn took his second gold in the boys’ 1m platform 16-18 years old.

“My athletes have had little opportunities to compete internationally. But they are determined and have performed their best in every event that they have taken part in,” said coach Hoàng Thanh Trà.

Meanwhile Lê Thanh Huyền, official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam taking charge of swimming and diving, said: “It is emotional to witness them competing and earning medals.

“Our target is to try the best to have medal home. But they have done good job, exceeding our expectation. The achievement will be strong motivation for their teammates and themselves in the next events and later competitions.” — VNS