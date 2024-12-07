Politics & Law
Home Sports

Trap shooters bring home gold from SEASA Shooting Championship

December 07, 2024 - 16:37
Việt Nam earned a gold medal from the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship on December 6 in Muntinlupa City, the Philippines.

Shooting

Vietnamese delegation at the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship on December 6 in Muntinlupa City, the Philippines. — Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam earned a gold medal from the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship on December 6 in Muntinlupa City, the Philippines.

Lê Nghĩa and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai topped the podium of the mixed doubles event in trap shooting with 131 points.

The host shooters came second, followed by team of Indonesia. Việt Nam 2 duo of Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp and Hoàng Thị Tuất placed fourth.

Competitions will be organised until December 8.

The tournament draws around 150 shooters from countries like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Việt Nam and the hosts, and representatives from Australia and the US.

Việt Nam just compete in the trap and skeet shooting events. — VNS

