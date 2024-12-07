Trap shooters bring home gold from SEASA Shooting Championship

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam earned a gold medal from the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship on December 6 in Muntinlupa City, the Philippines.

Lê Nghĩa and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai topped the podium of the mixed doubles event in trap shooting with 131 points.

The host shooters came second, followed by team of Indonesia. Việt Nam 2 duo of Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp and Hoàng Thị Tuất placed fourth.

Competitions will be organised until December 8.

The tournament draws around 150 shooters from countries like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Việt Nam and the hosts, and representatives from Australia and the US.

Việt Nam just compete in the trap and skeet shooting events. — VNS