Marksmen bag five golds at SEASA Shooting Championship

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksmen secured five gold medals at the 45th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Championship which is ongoing in Chinese Taipei.

Phan Xuân Chuyên won a double in the 25m standard pistol events. The Asian Games bronze medallist triumphed in the individual class with 558 points. He was followed by teammate Hà Minh Thành and Karndee Sriyanon of Thailand.

Chuyên then stepped on the top podium for the second time with Thành and Vũ Tiến Nam in the 25m standard pistol team with 1698 points.

Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong were second and third, respectively.

The 25m standard pistol gold was Thành's second as he claimed his first in the men's 25m centre fire pistol individual event with 570 points. His teammate Nam took silver while Chen Haohui of Hong Kong earned bronze.

Earlier, their female teammates Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền, Phí Thanh Thảo and Nguyễn Thị Thảo secured gold in the 10m air rifle team with 1878.3 points. Singapore and Malaysia came second and third.

Vietnamese athletes also pocketed silvers through Trịnh Thu Vinh in the women's 10m air pistol individual and Nguyễn Minh Quang in the junior men's 10m air rifle individual; and bronze medals in the junior 10m air rifle team and junior women's 10m air rifle individual.

Việt Nam team have 41 competitors competing in this year SEASA championship which will last until November 17. VNS