47-year-old bodybuilder Mách wins world title

HÀ NỘI — Bodybuilder Phạm Văn Mách has won the gold medal at the 14th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress.

The prestigious global event is taking place at Oak Valley Resort in Wonju City, Gangwon Province, South Korea from November 6 to 12.

Mách achieved this remarkable feat in the men's 55kg weight category, a truly significant triumph considering his illustrious international career. This victory marks his sixth world championship title in the men's 55kg category.

At the age of 47, Mách astounded the judges not only with his impressive muscular physique but also with his soulful performance accompanied by captivating music, earning the Vietnamese delegation the coveted gold medal.

After this unforgettable championship at the age of 47, Mách took to his personal page to express his gratitude, saying: "After days of intense effort, the desired results have been achieved. I am grateful for all the unwavering support and encouragement from my loved ones, coaching staff, and teammates."

Hailing from An Giang Province, Mách is widely regarded as Việt Nam's most accomplished bodybuilder in the continental and global arenas. In addition to his numerous world titles, he has clinched the Asian championships seven times and has been a consistent gold medallist at the SEA Games. At the 31st SEA Games held in Việt Nam in 2022, he emerged victorious in the highly competitive 55kg division.

Apart from Mách's outstanding gold medal achievement, the Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team also brought home gold medals in other categories. Trần Bảo Quốc Vương triumphed in the men's 65kg category, Hồ Huy Bình excelled in the men's 70kg division, and Đinh Kim Loan and Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung secured gold medals in the women's 55kg category and women's fitness category, respectively.

In addition to these remarkable gold medal performances, the Vietnamese team also earned five silver medals and three bronze medals in various bodybuilding and fitness events.

The tournament witnessed the participation of athletes from 45 countries and territories, with Việt Nam sending a delegation of 22 talented bodybuilders to compete. VNS