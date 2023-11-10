Tràng An Marathon makes debut with 3,000 runners

Marathon

NINH BÌNH — The first Tràng An Marathon -- Footstrike from the Heritage will be held over the weekend, welcoming about 3,000 athletes at the Ninh Bình Province's ancient capital of Hoa Lư, the special national relic site.

It is a jointly organised event by the provincial Culture and Sport Department and Vũ Media (VRace) on November 11-12.

Runners including 160 foreigners and national elite such as Nguyễn Thị Oanh, Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ and Đỗ Quốc Luật ,will take part in four categories of full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21.0975km), 10km and 5km.

All courses are designed within the Tràng An natural heritage site, where runners will experience majestic and poetic natural scenery with towering mountains, lush greenery and meandering rivers.

On their way to the finish lines, they will pass through thousand-year-old relics such as Temple of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng and King Lê Đại Hành, Bái Đính Pagoda, Am Tiên Cave and Tràng An Wharf.

"The Tràng An Marathon 2023 is one of activities to celebrate the second 2023 Ninh Bình Festival. Focusing on honouring cultural and natural heritage and promoting tourism, the event plays key role in building a sport tournament brand associated with our unique cultural heritage for domestic and foreign tourists," said Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, director of the Culture and Sport Department and head of the organising committee.

VRace Director Vũ Văn Phong, who is also the marathon director, added: "The tracks of Tràng An Marathon are flat and lined with green trees along with the cool weather of November. These are ideal conditions for athletes to set new personal records.

"The four different routes will certainly bring interesting and long-last experiences to all participants.”

Organisers will present prizes to top five athletes of each category. Runner with most impressive cosplay will also get their attractive bonus because cosplay has become an indispensable 'speciality' of most of national marathons.

The unique makeup display makes an impression and creates memorable memories in each moment of conquering each milestone. VNS