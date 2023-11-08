Troubled Hà Nội look to have first win at AFC Champions League

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC will not give up on the AFC Champions League, despite being on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

The 2022 V.League 1 champions will host Wuhan Three Towns FC in their fourth match of Group J on November 8 at the Mỹ Đình Stadium.

"We lost all three previous matches and our opportunity to advance to the next round has almost gone," said coach assistant Lê Đức Tuấn of Việt Nam at the press briefing on November 7.

"This is our second match at home and a return game against Wuhan Three Towns. We are asked to prepare well and play all the best for a positive result."

However, Tuấn will not have strongest line up for the game.

His key defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh suffered a leg injury after a traffic accident on November 5 and needs two weeks to recover.

Brazilian midfielder Marcos Antonio Almeida Silva has also not recovered from his injury. Cameroonian forward Tagueu Tadjo Diederrick Joel and defender Đào Văn Nam will be sidelined because of red cards in the first leg game with Wuhan on October 24 when they lost 1-2.

"Tague is a good striker, scoring many goals for us but he can't play tomorrow. In addition to the unexpected absence of other players, Hà Nội face with shortage of personnel," said Tuấn.

"We will have our own plan. We still have other quality foreign players and local forwards such as Phạm Tuấn Hải and Nguyễn Văn Tùng, members of the national team, who are are sharp goal hunters.

"They will combine with young players to fulfil the holes in the line-up. They will help maintain our playing style and play a good game."

Defender Nguyễn Thành Chung also attended the briefing and agreed with his coach that Hà Nội would fight till the last seconds.

“We have not had good result in recent games but we maintained our never-give-up spirit until the end," said Chung.

"No team can win forever. There is a point that we suffer defeats. I have been playing for Hà Nội nearly nine years which is a long period. This is not our worst time, we have been in much more difficult situation than this. We will unite together, prepare for the games and step out of the crisis.

"Tomorrow's game will be tough but we will try hard get points at home and look for the first win in the tournament."

Wuhan are on four points and need a win to stay within touching distance of group leaders Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

Coach Tsutomu Takahata said his team respected the host side but were determined to leave with all three points.

The Japanese said the match was very important in Wuhan's goal of moving forward. They just came back from the match against Changchun Yatai and travelled a long journey to Hà Nội.

There was difference of the weather in Changchun and Hà Nội and Wuhan players needed to adapt quickly to get their plan well done.

"Hà Nội are facing with challenges but their spirit in the first leg match was good. They will definitely not give up and will create obstaclesfor us. It will not easy for us to have a win," said Takahata.

"Apart from some players who are recovering from injuries and red-card Xie Pengfei, all other players are ready to get on to the field tomorrow." VNS