Sơn lifts Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2023

HA NOI — Teenager Nguyễn Đức Sơn won the seventh Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2023 which finished on November 4 at the King’s Island Golf Resort in Đồng Mô, Sơn Tây, Hà Nội.

The 16-year-old triumphed in the one-day tournament with a Best Gross of 3-under 69, leaving behind him many strong contenders, in his debut.

"It is an extreme happiness for me winning the trophy in my first time in the Tiền Phong Golf Championship," said Sơn.

"I've played on the Kings Course many times and it is a really challenging course with difficult terrain. I am really pleased with the score but I think I could do better. I scored eight birdies but conceded a double bogey at the 15th hole and a bogey at the 17th."

Sơn was the golfer with second best score overall at the tournament, standing below former two-time champion Nguyễn Anh Minh who won last year with an 8-under 64.

Along with the overall champion, the organisers also presented awards to winners five groups for men, women and young golfers.

Đỗ Anh Đức won Group A with 3-under 69; Nguyễn Kiên Cường topped Group B with 3-under 70; and Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm took charge of Group C with 4-over 76. The female champion was Lê Thị Thanh Thúy with 4-under-68. National team member Đoàn Uy championed the Youth Group with 4-under-68.

Other technical prizes such as Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Line were also delivered.

The Tiền Phong Golf Championship is an annual event. This year, 160 golfers took part.

"After seven seasons, the Tiền Phong Golf Championship has been a great success, improving year by year," said Nguyễn Thái Dương, Vice General Secretary of the Việt Nam Golf Association.

"The tournament has become one of the most competitive amateur competitions of the year. Organisers set up a competition for young golfers, that is rarely seen at other events. They have created opportunities for our juniors to sharpen their skills and develop for future." VNS