Victory Cup 2023 to honour best sportsmen of the year

HÀ NỘI — The annual Cúp Chiến Thắng (Victory Cup Award) has been launched and people now can vote for their best athletes, teams and coaches of 2023.

The organisers -- Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV), Việt Nam Cable Television and Vietcontent -- revealed their seventh Cup plan on November 1 in Hà Nội.

Considered the Oscar award of Vietnamese sports, the Cup will honour one top candidate in 11 different categories. A big bonus of about VNĐ750 million (US$30,600) will be awarded to the winners.

Competitors will vie for Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Young Athlete of the Year, Athlete with Disability of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and Most Favoured Athlete, among others.

Organised since 2015 with two years cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victory Cup has affirmed its prime position as a leading national sport award. It has received strong response from sportsmen and fans.

While athletes have one more target to strive for, fans have opportunities to show their love and support to their beloved sports stars.

"The Victory Cup has been a strong motivation for our athletes and coaches. It has encouraged them to work hard and compete harder through year for the highest results in all competitions," said Đặng Hà Việt, SAV director.

"It is surely an important sport event that is awaited at the end of every year in Vietnamese sports. The Awarding Gala Night is like a festival and a special celebration of all sports people," he said.

In 2023, Vietnamese athletes took part in two key sport events of the 32nd SEA Games in May in Cambodia and the 19th Asian Games in October in China.

Weeks after these Games, disabled athletes also took part in the 12th Para Games and fourth Asian Para Games in the same venues.

Many of them brought gold medals home, strengthening position of Việt Nam sport in the regional and continental maps.

This year, marksmen Phạm Quang Huy (Asian Games gold and bronze), swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng (four SEA Games golds), golfer Lê Khánh Hưng (SEA Games gold and silver) and weightlifter Nguyễn Quốc Toàn (SEA Games gold and three records) are among candidates for Male Athlete of the Year.

Runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh (four SEA Games golds and one Asian Indoor Athletics Championship gold), karate fighter Nguyễn Thị Ngoan (SEA Games gold), cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật (Asian championship gold, SEA Games gold and berth to compete at the Paris Olympics) and badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh (Vietnam Open title, International Hanoi Ciputra title and world top 20 position) are favourites for Female Athlete of the Year.

Due to their contribution to the athletes' successes, local and foreign coaches will also be honoured at the Victory Cup.

Athletic coach Nguyễn Văn Sỹ who has athletes winning five SEA Games golds and one Asian Indoor Athletics Championship gold is the favourite candidate for the award.

Others include sepak takraw coach Trần Thị Vui (world championship gold, two Asian championship golds, Asian Games gold and silver and one SEA Games gold); karate coach Nguyễn Hoàng Ngân (one Asian Games gold and one SEA Games gold); and volleyball coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt (AVC Challenger Cup title, fourth position in Asian championship and Asian Games, and SEA Games silver).

Shooting coach Park Chung Gun, basketball coach David Grice, and aerobics coach Siyana Bozhilova are among candidates for the Foreign Coach of 2023.

In the Athlete with Disability of the Year category, world powerlifting champion and Asian Games bronze medallist Lê Văn Công will vie against four other athletes for the award.

They are Asian Para Games swimming winner Lê Tiến Đạt, world powerlifting silver medallist Đặng Thị Linh Phượng, Asian Para Games swimming silver and bronze medallist Vi Thị Hằng, and Asian Para Games chess silver medallist and ASEAN Para Games champion Phạm Thị Hương.

The public can vote and get more information about athletes, coaches, awards and how to vote at cupchienthang.vn. The awarding Gala is scheduled for mid-January 2024 and will be live on VTVcab channels and webthethao.vn's platforms. VNS