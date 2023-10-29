An hungers to lift Paralympics medal

Asian Para Games

Laying on his back on a bench press, taking a deep breath, and firmly holding the long bar, Nguyễn Bình An took the weighted bar and lowered it to his chest. He held it there motionless, before lifting it upwards until his arms were locked into position.

An was extremely excited on hearing the head referee call it a "good lift". He just lifted 184kg to set a new record in the fourth Asian Para Games' (APG) men's 54kg powerlifting event in Hangzhou, China, early this week.

Sadly, his record was broken down minutes later and An could only finish third and secure a bronze medal at the continent's largest sporting event.

However, he was pleased with the result and promised to do better in later competitions. He is now keeping his eyes on winning a slot in the Paris Paralympics next summer, where he will hunt for the only medal that has eluded him in his international medal collection.

Destiny

Born in 1985 in Trà Vinh Province's Trà Cú District, An was a normal healthy boy until he was six when a bout of polio fever left him paralysed in both legs.

Aged 14, An started to learn tailoring at the provincial centre for children with disabilities.

Two years later, An became a tailor, but the job could not help him live well in such a poor town. He decided to sell lottery tickets to make a living and save money to support his family.

“I failed with the first job, but could not return home to be a burden for my parents, so I chose selling lottery tickets for a living," said An.

Travelling around the city for over six years, his wheelchair brought him to the door of a gym run by coach Nguyễn Hữu Nhân.

Nhân immediately recognised An's potential, as he had two strong and muscled arms, which were ideal for a powerlifter. He soon invited and encouraged An to practise powerlifting, providing free coaching and training equipment.

An said he had the dream to be a sportsman when he watched an ASEAN Para Games' powerlifting live broadcast in 2003 when he was 18. However, it was just a dream because there was no gym in his district.

Nevertheless, he felt the meeting with coach Nhân was his destiny and he had no choice but to practise hard after he finished peddling lottery tickets.

Two years after he first touched the barbell, An won a gold medal in the 2010 national championship.

Three years later, he won the Asian championship, his lift of 170kg a new continental record.

Since then, An has become one of the top powerlifters in Việt Nam and a title candidate in many international competitions.

At the World Para Powerlifting Championships in 2016, An topped the podium with a 180kg lift.

The result gave him a berth in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where he was one of Việt Nam's golden hopes.

Things seemed good for An in his preparation and warm-up before the Games. But it turned into a nightmare when An dropped from hero to zero after he failed in all his three attempts.

Coach Nguyễn Hồng Phúc said An's chance to win the medal was more appreciated than that of his teammate Lê Văn Công who made history with Việt Nam's first-ever Paralympic gold medal. However, he missed the opportunity due to psychological problems. He needed to fix his mentality.

An went back home under a great cloud of disappointment. But he quickly recovered and started working hard, with a promise to be stronger next time around.

In 2017, An again won the Asian championship title before taking silver at the world championship.

He also secured golds at the Southeast Asian Para Games, the most important international event in 2017, 2022 and 2023.

Paralympic dream

In the Hangzhou event, strong rivals prevented An from defending his title.

David Degtyarev from Kazakhstan won and set a new record with 186kg and Yang Jinglang of China came second with 182kg.

These results were a strong motivation for An to make his Paralympic dream come true.

"I could not defend my top place, but I am pleased with the bronze because I tried my best," he said.

"Actually, I am happy because 184kg is my personal best. I practised hard to prepare for the tournament, but I am a little surprised with my result today. Thank you. Thanks everyone, my coaches, teammates and family who trusted in me and encouraged me."

An will return to his lottery-ticket peddling after the Games and practise as normal for the upcoming tournaments where he hopes to find his own ticket to the Paralympics.

“I am determined to bring home a Paralympic medal. I will ask myself to practise hard and compete at my very best. I will strive for this dream until my battery runs out," he said. — VNS