Bình Định hosts int’l Sailing, SUP race

Sailing

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The Quy Nhơn International Sailing and Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Racing 2023 will be organised on October 28-29 in the central coastal province of Bình Định.

Around 20 professional athletes from 10 countries, including Australia, France, Singapore, Japan and Italy, along with 19 Vietnamese competitors will participate in the two-day event.

The race is part of the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 which will be held at Thị Nại Lagoon in Quy Nhơn City at the beginning of the next year.

According to organisers, the sailing and SUP race was an opportunity to bring marine sports closer to Vietnamese audiences, helping them access and enjoy international tournaments. It would create a professional playground to promote the sailboat racing movement in Việt Nam.

Within the competition's framework, the organisers will also arrange areas for an art space and power sources exhibition; instructions for search and rescue, fire prevention and fighting, security, and traffic issues; and immigration procedures for participants and visitors.

The event is accompanying the provincial project Journey to Green the Sea promoting the regeneration and development of coastal ecosystems and residential areas in Bình Định through activities such as planting trees and improving the landscape and environment to fight climate change, and popularising the waste-free-tourism plan.

A conference about solutions for marine economic development associated with world cultural and sports events will be held on October 28 with the participation of provincial leaders, many economic experts and journalists.

It is expected to create a foundation to promote the local tourism industry, thereby pushing tourism development and economic growth in the short, medium and long terms.

The tournament is co-organised by the Vietnam Canoeing Rowing Sailing Federation (VCRSF), Bình Định F1 Joint Stock Company, and the Centre for Communications under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. -- VNS