Eyes focus on the V.League 1 match between HAGL and Hà Nội Police

Football

PLEIKU — All eyes will be focused on the V.League 1 match between Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hà Nội Police, which will be held at Pleiku Stadium on Saturday.

With the advantage of playing at home, coach Kiatisuk Senamuang's team are determined to secure three points and showcase their ambition for this season's championship. However, the mountainous football team will face a challenge as their key defender, Lê Văn Sơn, is still suspended after his red card in the final match of last season.

Hà Nội Police have strengthened their team with the additions of midfielder Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, defender Hồ Văn Cường and striker Geovane Magno. These new signings are expected to make Hà Nội Police a formidable force in their pursuit of the title.

"Hà Nội Police had a successful season, and the entire team are fully focused and motivated during training sessions to prepare for the new season," said defender Hồ Tấn Tài.

"Last season, we set our sights on the highest goal and achieved it. This season, our primary objective is to successfully defend the championship."

Following their disappointing performance against HMC City, Khánh Hòa will welcome Thép Xanh Nam Định at Nha Trang 19-8 Stadium on Saturday.

Although Khánh Hòa are considered the weaker team in terms of strength, the advantage of playing at home serves as motivation for the coastal city's players, as they hope to secure their first score of the season.

On Sunday, Hải Phòng and Hà Nội FC will face off. However, Hải Phòng will be without key midfielder Đặng Văn Tới, as he is suspended due to receiving a red card in the final match of the previous season.

This match will feature VAR technology.

Additionally, the matches between Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh and Sông Lam Nghệ An, as well as the clash between Quảng Nam and HCM City, are highly anticipated. — VNS