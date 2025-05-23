Large scale championship to push pickleball to higher level

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The first ever Việt Nam Pickleball Championship 2025 is expected to set standards for the growing national movement and deliver huge bonuses to the top players.

The tournament, known as the Hyundai Thành Công Cup, will be held on July 4-6 at the Pickleball D-JOY court in HCM City.

Jointly organised by the Tiền Phong (Pioneer) newspaper and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the championship is expected to push the national pickleball movement ever higher, as it moves towards being categorised as a professional sport.

"The 2025 Việt Nam Pickleball Championship includes elite and amateur events in a national scale. Although it is the first time, we promise to create a healthy playground and fair competition and it will strictly comply with professional regulations. It will set standards for Vietnamese pickleball in the future," said Phùng Công Sưởng, Editor-in-Chief of Tiền Phong and head of the organising committee.

Speaking at the launch, SAV Deputy Director Lê Thị Hoàng Yến said organising such a large scale event for players from all corners of the country, would stimulate development of the game and be a solid base to establish a national federation in the near future.

Players will take part in the men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the elite and amateur events for two age groups, from 17 to 34 and from 35 and over.

In particular, two Super Cup matches will be held for winners of the men's and women's elite singles classes.

According to organisers, all male and female athletes who are in good health, haven't committed any crime and are not under any disciplinary suspension from any competition (including foreign athletes) will be eligible to take part.

The largest ever prize is up for grabs, with a purse of more than VNĐ1 billion (US$38,500) including VNĐ600 million in cash for high-ranking players.

Pickleball is a modern sport combining tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is developing rapidly in Việt Nam, becoming a favourite choice for people of different ages thanks to its flexibility, accessibility and rich community spirit. VNS