Sản, Tình win Longbien Marathon which sees many athletes' PRs

HÀ NỘI — Phạm Tiến Sản won his first full marathon title while Lèo Thị Tình recorded a better result as she defended her top place at the seventh Longbien Marathon on October 29 in Hà Nội.

Two-time SEA Games duathlon champion Sản finished the 42km race in a time of 2hr 37.10min, followed by 2022 Vietnam Mountain Marathon winner Quang Trần (2:39.53) and Dalat Ultra Trail 2022 winner Gaetan Morizur of France (2:42.47).

It was the second time that Sản won a marathon event this month and the third time within two months.

On the women's side, Tình made her Longbien Marathon record after running the event in 3:04.38, beating the previous one by nearly 2min.

Lan Anh came second with 3:31.55 and Lê Thị Nhân was third, clocking 3:34.15.

National team runner Đỗ Quốc Luật joined the marathon in the 21km category just two days after he finished the National Athletics Championship.

Two silver medals in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m several days ago were big push for Luật during the run.

Luật was against strong Vĩ Hoàng Nam and Hoàng Hữu Hạnh during most time of the race, but the former SEA Games 3,000m steeplechase champ separated from his rivals in the last several hundred metres to win his gold medal in a time of 1:13.24.

Nam took silver with a time of 1:13.37 and Hạnh received bronze at 1:17.54.

Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ ran past her national teammate Trần Thị Duyên in the last 2km to top the women's 21km category clocking 1:29.01.

Duyên was 38sec behind Lệ, while Nguyễn Thị Thành was third with 1:32.48.

The winners of the men's and women's 10km classes were Nguyễn Duy Đạt (36.17sec) and Nguyễn Khánh Ly (38.53), respectively.

Ngô Lương Quang (18.04) and Ngân Bùi (18.42) championed in the men's and women's 5km events.

The 2023 Longbien Marathon drew about 15,000 runners to take part in the four AIMS-standard routes. Athlete results could be used to register for the World Marathon Majors.

Using the slogan 'My Next PR', the organisers hoped to not only inspire people to begin running, but also push athletes to overcome their limitations to reach their new personal records.

The marathon area was full of runners from early in the morning but organisers well planned and prepared to serve all of them with warm-up activities, logistic demands as well as technical support.

“I was here very early, hours before the start of the full marathons. I really wanted to see the special atmosphere and running environment," said Hoàng Hiệp, representative of the organisers.

Hiệp and his crew also wanted to give their hands to help athletes beyond the limit at the first and largest marathon of Hà Nội.

"Despite heavy pressure and challenges, the up-to-2,000-member crew tried hard to ensure the best experience for athletes," Hiệp said.

Đỗ Ngọc Bích took part in the women's marathon for the second time, setting her new PR with a time of 4:33.08.

"The rainy weather prevented me from running fast but I am happy with a new height in my running," Bích told Việt Nam News.

"I am not a professional athlete but the new PR is still my pride that I have done a good job, resulting from my good preparation for the event. It will be a motivation for me to reach a high level in the future."

Taking part in her third running event, Trần Thanh Hà set her own new record in the 10km race.

"I am kind of newbie in this community. My time of 1:37.59 is nothing compared to many runners. But I am happy that I have a new PR as the organisers encouraged us to make," Hà told Việt Nam News.

"I hope many PRs will be set in my next races and I can inspire many people to begin running like me."

In addition to bonuses given to winning marathoners, the organisers also presented gifts to poor families living in Long Biên District. The charity activities were expected to help them overcome challenges in their lives. — VNS