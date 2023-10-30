Hải Phòng win big against former champion Hà Nội

Football

HÀ NỘI — Tagueu Tadjo Diederrick Joel's hat-trick was not enough to save Hà Nội FC from a 5-3 defeat when they hosted Hải Phòng in the V.League 1 match on October 29 at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

Although playing on away ground, it was Hải Phòng going ahead three minutes from the match.

Triệu Việt Hưng headed home an opener, converting a corner kick from the left wing by Nguyễn Hữu Sơn.

Joel made a double at the 16th and 36th minutes to push Hà Nội in the lead in the first half.

The match was delayed dozens of minutes because of a power problem early in the second half.

Captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội failed to extend the gap of the match after his 56-minute penalty was denied by goalkeeper Đình Triệu.

Minutes later Lương Hoàng Nam netted a second goal for Hải Phòng before teammate Goncalves Silva Lucas Vinicius secured a hat-trick to help the team lead 5-2 in additional time.

Joel completed his hat-trick with a straight shot in the 12th minute of additional time, but it only helped narrow the score before the main referee Trần Ngọc Nhớ whistled to end the match.

"Hải Phòng played under expectations until the key turning point of the match. It was when Quyết failed to penalty," said coach Chu Đình Nghiêm of Hải Phòng.

"My players were pushed by Triệu's great save. We played pressing and open consecutive attacks. It worked."

Nghiêm, the former head coach of Hà Nội, praised his Brazilian forward Vinicius, who was also a former player of the capital city team.

"Vinicius is a good player. He couldn't stay with Hà Nội because he was not suitable with the team's coach. This match was a chance for him to show off his ability against former coaches.

"He was under high pressure in the first half but he shone brilliantly in the second one to help us win," Nghiêm said.

On the other side, coach Lê Đức Tuấn of Hà Nội said his side gained their domination back after being led in the first half. However, the power cut problem interrupted their good performance. Players missed their rhythm leading to the loss.

Tuấn took responsibility for the defeat, which was their fourth in a row, following three in the AFC Champions League recently.

He said Hà Nội would work harder to have a better result in the match when they play defending champion Hà Nội Police on November 3.

Hải Phòng jumped to third position with four points after two matches. Hà Nội were at the second from bottom with no point.

In other games on October 29, Quảng Nam tied HCM City 1-1 and Quy Nhơn Bình Định lost 0-2 to Becamex Bình Dương. VNS