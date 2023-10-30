Việt Nam beat India, determined to do their best against Japan

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will play Japan in the Paris Olympics qualifiers on November 1.

Coach Mai Đức Chung said although this was a difficult match, his women were determined to win as it would open the door for his side to advance to the next round.

Việt Nam are in second place in Group C after beating India 3-1 in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Asian Qualifiers Round 2 on October 29 in Uzbekistan.

It took only four minutes for Việt Nam, who made their FIFA Women's World Cup debut in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, to take the lead with captain Huỳnh Như nodding home midfielder Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung's cross.

Another headed goal, this time by young forward Trần Thị Hải Linh, doubled Việt Nam's advantage in the 22nd minute.

India rang the changes at the start of the second half to salvage the game but it was Việt Nam who scored again, with substitute Phạm Hải Yến netting with another header in the 73rd minute.

Sandhiya Ranganathan pulled one back for India in the 80th minute but it could not save them from elimination from the tournament.

Their clash against Uzbekistan on Wednesday is just a chance to salvage some pride.

"I am really pleased with my team in both term of their performance and result," said Chung in the post-match briefing.

"Players are focused and work hard. I appreciate their efforts. Against a progressed India, my players did a good job.

"After two matches, I have seen my players show better fitness and technique. It is a pity that the stadium surface was not good enough which effected our performance."

Talking about the last match against Japan, Chung said the former world champions had good players in all positions and performed a diverse playing style.

Japan are top of the group with six points after two wins with nine goals. They beat Việt Nam 7-0 in the 19th Asian Games last month.

"Việt Nam will have to prepare well in all fields to face with such strong rival. But we have to be at our best," Chung said.

Three top teams and one best second-placed side of the second qualification can advance to the next round.

Coach Chung wanted to send his thanks to Vietnamese supporters, especially those came to cheer his team in Tashkent.

“Although there was only a little more than 10 supporters there, they really moved us. Hearing their drums beat and chants of 'Việt Nam', I was truly honoured and proud," he said.

"Your love for football was incredible. Thank you all for supporting the Vietnamese women's team."

The match against Japan will be Chung's last time in charge of the squad as he announced his retirement last week.

"I can't maintain at the hot seat forever. I have decided to retire when my contract with the VFF ends by the end of this year," Chung confirmed.

"There is saying in Vietnamese 'As bamboos grow old, young shoots spring up'. The next generation will carry on to complete what is left unfinished by the older ones. It is the rule of life."

After the Olympic qualifier, Chung will work with his team till the end of 2023 but during this period, the national team have no matches. — VNS