Museum integrates tech to revive artefacts

In an era where digital experiences dominate, museums are reimagining how they present history. No longer confined to traditional display cases, many museums are integrating advanced technology to breathe new life into artefacts, offering visitors immersive and engaging experiences.

One of the typical museums with technological adoption is the National Museum of History with the special ongoing exhibition Lý Dynasty Zen: Heritage Meets Tech.

In the exhibition space, visitors can not only admire original artefacts but also engage in a multisensory journey where light, sound, 3D images, and VR blend together. Statues, temple architecture, and decorative patterns from the Lý Dynasty (1009–1225) come to life vividly through digital technology.

Trương Minh Tiến, president of the UNESCO Association of Hà Nội, praised the use of technology in the exhibition.

“This is a highly meaningful display, as it combines elements of Buddhist history with technology," he said. "In the past, artefacts used to be showcased in a conventional way, but this exhibition employs unique technology that creates a truly remarkable visual effect.”

This exhibition represents one of the standout efforts to refresh museum approaches in the technological age. The use of technologies such as 3D scanning and multimedia presentations helps restore damaged artefacts and sparks imagination, fosters emotional connections and enhances interactivity for visitors.

According to Bùi Minh Trí, PhD, director of the Institute for Asian Civilisation Research, discussions on technology application often focus solely on introducing digital devices into exhibition spaces.

“However, it is rare to ask why is it necessary to incorporate technology? What purpose does technology serve in exhibitions? How effective is this application?” he said.

Museums preserve a vast collection of valuable artefacts that reflect many aspects of national history and culture; however, these precious items often do not fully come to life in conventional display. Visitors might have difficulties grasping the depth of history and culture that these artefacts embody.

“Therefore, one viable solution is to enhance the interaction between artefacts and technology,” Trí said.

“Here, technology should go beyond simply enlarging, shrinking or projecting images. More importantly, it should create narratives connected to the artefacts, told in a modern, engaging language that resonates with viewers.”

Previously, Hà Nội Museum organised the exhibition Decoding the Mystery of the Kính Thiên Palace Architecture, allowing the public to view 3D images of the architecture of the Kính Thiên Palace for the first time.

This reconstruction was based on reliable archaeological sources, particularly through comparative studies with ancient palace architecture in East Asia, as well as research on foundation layouts, support structures, roof shapes and types of roofing tiles.

Other museums, such as the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, have also implemented automated audio guides on mobile phones, allowing visitors to easily access information about artworks through QR codes or smart positioning. The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology has developed online tour options as well, enhancing accessibility and engagement for audiences.

Technology is gradually becoming a bridge that enables museums and heritages to reach the public anytime, anywhere.

"However, it is important to view digital technology as a supplementary tool rather than a replacement for the core values of museums," Trí said.

"No matter how sophisticated simulation techniques become, the emotional experience of standing before a genuine artefact – a millennia-old statue or a shard of pottery bearing the marks of time – remains irreplaceable. If overused, technology can turn museums into mere light shows, stripping away their cultural and academic depth."

In the Lý Dynasty Zen exhibition, the element of Buddhist art is not just a form of presentation - it is a thoroughly researched content that ensures academic rigour and respects traditional identity. The combination of technology and substantive depth is what allows the museum to innovate while preserving the core essence of its heritage.

According to Trí, this exhibition offers a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the concept of technology application in cultural spaces.

“Integrating technology into exhibitions could not be separated from the foundation of scientific research results. From these research achievements, technology becomes a tool for conveying values to the public, through artistic forms created by projection and interaction technologies," he said.

"The important thing is not to use technology merely to project images on a screen, as this can easily become boring and lack depth. In this case, technology serves only as a connector," he said.

“The success of an exhibition space does not lie in the modernity of the equipment, but in the harmonious combination of scientific foundations, creative artistic thinking, and the appropriate application of technology," he said.

"Only when these three elements are balanced can an exhibition be truly effective, impressive, and provide practical value to society.”

According to Phạm Quốc Quân, a member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, to effectively apply technology in exhibitions, the most crucial aspect remains research.

Artefacts and antiquities, which are components of tangible cultural heritage, must be thoroughly studied to accurately and profoundly tell their stories, he said.

He cited the example of the Kim Cương (Vajrapani) statue at Phật Tích Pagoda in the northern province of Bắc Ninh. Through research, its original shape was reconstructed, restoring the soul of this valuable sculpture.

Similarly, if a dragon head is displayed, viewers may face difficulty in envisioning its context, function, or original position. However, with the support of technology, these seemingly disconnected pieces can be reconnected, helping the public gain a clearer understanding of the true meaning and value of the artefact.

Another case is the stone pedestal at Phật Tích Pagoda, which has been recognised as a national treasure. The application of technology, grounded in scientific research, supports viewers in understanding the thoughts, beliefs, or art of the Lý period reflected via the dense decorative patterns.

"The approach of Lý Dynasty Zen currently on display at the National Museum of History, has brought a new life to the exhibition space," Quân said.

"Familiar artefacts, through the integration of research, technology, and creativity, have been revived, offering the public a more vibrant, engaging and refreshing experience." VNS