Home Sports

Việt Nam Hockey Festival to start in HCM City

November 01, 2023 - 11:39
The 14th edition of the traditional field hockey tournament will feature 24 teams from seven countries and territories.

 

Players compete in last year's Việt Nam Hockey Festival. This year, the event features 24 teams. — Photo courtesy of the organising board

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Hockey Festival is scheduled to take place in HCM City on November 4-5.

The 14th edition of the traditional field hockey tournament will feature 24 teams from seven countries and territories. They come from  Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

Teams will take part in four different categories, men and women’s open, mixed open and men veterans.

Organised by the HCM City Hockey Association (HHA), the event has the support of the Asian Hockey Federation, Việt Nam Hockey Federation and the HCM City Sports Centre.

“The hockey festival aims to bring top foreign hockey teams to Việt Nam to give the Vietnamese hockey players competition,” Nguyễn Hà Trường Hải, chairman of HHA said.

The HCM City University of Sports’ Hockey Club and the Saigon Tornadoes Hockey Club are the two Vietnamese teams that will compete in the tournament.

Nguyễn Thanh Tú, coach of the HCM City University of Sports’ Hockey Club said: “We are giving players exposure to foreign competition and preparing our hockey players for the SEA Games in Bangkok in 2025.”

Entry to all matches is free of charge. VNS

Việt Nam Hockey Festival hockey sport SEA games

