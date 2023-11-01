Coach Nam promises to lead Hà Nội out of trouble, reach new targets

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Đinh Thế Nam wants to lead Hà Nội FC out of their losing streak in both local and international competitions.

The team's website on Monday night announced Nam as the new head coach, replacing temporary coach Lê Đức Tuấn.

Tuấn was in the hot seat for three weeks after Montenegro tactician Bozidar Bandovic was fired following two defeats to Pohang Steelers and Urawa Reds at the AFC Champions League early October.

Under Tuấn, Hà Nội lost to Wuhan Three Town before suffering the V.League 1's 5-3 defeat to Hải Phòng on Sunday at home.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, Hà Nội brought in six foreign players who were expected to help them progress in the AFC Champions League and retain top spot in the domestic league after losing out to Hà Nội Police last season.

However, after three defeats, Hà Nội have been virtually eliminated from the continental competition. Meanwhile, in the national premier league, they sit second from the bottom.

"Since Bozidar Bandovic's depart, Hà Nội FC have not found a suitable person for the head coach place. All recent training and competing activities were under coach Lê Đức Tuấn and his assistants," the website wrote.

"It is said that Tuấn has helped the team to gain their playing style of 'Never Give Up' and determining until the last minutes. Yet, after two matches, the capital city representative did not find positive results, conceding two losses.

"In an attempt to improve the team's professionalism and prepare for the upcoming challenging routine, Hà Nội's managers have decided to assign coach Đinh Thế Nam, currently director of the Hà Nội FC's Youth Football Training Centre, to take charge of the senior team."

Nam, 58, was a midfielder of national top teams such as Phòng Không Không Quân, Thể Công and Công An Hải Phòng. He was member of the national team from 1985 to 1995.

He moved into coaching in 2004 taking charge of domestic clubs and national junior teams until 2022. His best results included taking the Việt Nam's U16 side to the quarter-finals of the Asian championship in 2016 and winning the AFF U23 Championship last year.

He was Hà Nội Youth Football Training Centre's deputy director in 2011-13. He returned to the former home as the director in July with a duty of seeking and training talented players for the six-time champions.

"I am surprised when taking the task from the team managers," Nam said.

"It will be an opportunity and challenge for me. I will try best together with the team to get a good result in our first match against Hà Nội Police this Friday.

"I had my time working here so it will not a big problem for me to catch up with the rhythm of the team and the job. Many of my players are national teams' members. I have to combine them fluently together for the best results.

"Honestly, difficulties are clearly but it is not our first time facing with them. We have traditionally overcome many challenges in the past. I believe that we will soon find victory taste back."

Hà Nội will visit defending champions Hà Nội Police on Friday at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium. Last season, the two sides won one and lost one in their capital city derbies. VNS