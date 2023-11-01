VFF recognised as professional class member in AFC's coach training convention

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday presented a certificate recognising the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) as a professional class member in the AFC's coach training convention.

This result was achieved through the countless efforts of the VFF in training coaches at all levels of the AFC with important contributions of technical directors and support from AFC experts.

Before being recognised as a professional class member, the VFF was qualified as a class A member in 2021 and had the right to organise the AFC’s A, B, C certification training courses.

The AFC’s current professional federations include Australia, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Qatar, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Becoming a member of the AFC professional class – the highest class, means that the VFF can independently organise coach training courses at all levels, from C-level courses to Pro courses in the AFC coach training system. The certificates of coach training courses organised by the VFF are valid throughout Asia.

The VFF has also been a 3-star member (the highest ranking level) of the AFC’s senior youth football development programme (AFC Elite Youth Scheme) since 2020.

In other news, the VFF was honoured to be in the top three nominees for the Diamond Award for AFC Member Federation of the year, alongside the two remaining candidates, Kyrgyzstan Football Federation and Lebanon Football Federation. However, the victory in this category went to the Lebanese Football Federation.

Although the VFF was not able to have the opportunity to receive the noble award on their behalf, the fact that the VFF was nominated for the top three is AFC's recognition of the outstanding achievements that Vietnamese football has achieved in the 2022 year, including the marks of the men's and women’s national teams, as well as youth teams in AFC youth tournaments. — VNS