Teams vie for national seven-a-side championship title

Football

HÀ NỘI — The third National Seven-a-Side Football Cup – Hyundai Thành Công Cup – will see the participation of 40 strong teams nationwide next month in HCM City.

Teams are to compete in four regional qualifications.

The tournament for 16 teams of the northern region will be kicked off on November 5 in Hà Nội.

After a draw conducted on November 1, clubs are divided into four groups. They will compete in the round robin format with the best two advancing to the knockout stage. The final will be on December 3.

Tùng Anh FC and DTS FC of Group B will play each other in the opening match at the Hoàng Mai District's football field.

The southern regional competition will see eight teams play in two groups from November 4 to December 12 at the Bình Thạnh Sport Centre in HCM City.

Bamboo FC will entertain My My FC in the first match of Group B at the Gia Định football field.

The central region's eight teams will compete from November 12 to December 3 at the Đầm Sen Stadium in Đà Nẵng.

Eight participants of the Central Highlands area will play from November 4 to December 2 at Tây Nguyên University's stadium.

Draws for the competitions of the central region and Central Highlands have not been made.

The two strongest teams of each region will earn their berths for the grand finale in HCM City from December 7-10.

The winners will walk away with VNĐ100 million (US$4,100). Two runners-up will receive VNĐ50 million and VNĐ30 million, respectively.

"In football, anything can happen. In this Cup-format tournament, there is no place for mistakes. Every match will be like a final," said coach Nguyễn Thanh Long of My My FC.

"I think that in terms of experience, all teams in this tournament are the same. In terms of commitment, My My aims to go far in this tournament. I have asked the players to try hard in every single game to complete our mission."

Coach Phan Doãn Dũng of Phan Dũng Đồng Nai confirmed that his team were considered not as strong as their rivals in this tournament, but they did not come to be defeated.

“All teams will compete with their strongest players leading to competitive matches. Phan Dũng Đồng Nai have made careful preparation for this Cup," said Dũng.

"We have received strong support with better quality players compared to last year. We come to the tournament to learn more from other teams and this experience will help us have high results in later competitions."

Đào Kim Kiệt's Lucifer FC will compete in the Hyundai Thành Công Cup for the first time. But some of their players competed in the Saigon Premier League and Daklak Premier League in previous years.

Kiệt believed that their experience would help his team fly high.

“We have nearly completed our preparation for the championship. Our intention is to make a strong impression on supporters with our beautiful playing style, solidarity and determination,” said Kiệt.

Meanwhile, chairman Y Thơ H’Wing of Tây Nguyên FC said his team would set a goal for each match, trying to secure points to reach the regional semi-finals.

"It will be tough but when you dare to play, you must fight hard. We believe in the players and we can make bangs," he said.

Attending the launching ceremony on November 1, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) Nguyễn Hồng Minh praised the development of the national seven-a-side football and the effort of organisers, Việt Football Company (VietFootball), VTVcab and sponsors.

“In recent years, the seven-a-side football tournaments, especially the national championship, have drawn the participation of many clubs, players, supporters and media," Minh said.

"The scale of the championship has been extended to 40 clubs in four regions this year. Meanwhile, there have been many other events organised regularly for students, workers and other classes of people.

"It is a really good condition to push the development of football and inspire more people to take part in sport activities. SAV recognised VietFootball's effort for creating healthy playing ground for many people.

"Together with VTVcab and main sponsor Hyundai Thành Công, the tournament will be aired live on different platforms and networks. That will help introduce our event to the wider community, contributing to the popularisation of this special sport domestically and internationally," he said. — VNS