Muay Thai stars gather for world title at MTR: Call of Honor

HCM CITY — The world title of Muay Thai is expected to be lifted by Vietnamese top fighter Trương Cao Minh Phát when he faces Iranian powerful Mostfa Armand in a thrilling night in HCM City on November 19.

The WBC Muay Thai World Title Fight entitled Muay Thai Rampage (MTR): Call of Honor will be organised for the first time in Việt Nam featuring strong local and international martial artists at the Saigon Sports Club.

Hot favourite Phát won his WBC Muay Thai International Title's super featherweight (58.9kg) at the MTR: Rising Star event in July also in HCM City.

The belt pushed the 'Statue Toppler' to No 8 from No 15 in the WBC Muay Thai ranking.

Phát has recorded nine wins and one loss in his Muay Thai pro career.

His rival Armand is No 10 in the world but he has experienced 30 wins and eight losses. It makes Armand a higher valued athlete in this bout although he ranks two steps below Phát.

"I will be Vietnamese representative in this belt match. I will fight to become a WBC Muay Thai champion," said 28-year-old Phát.

"After three years of hard working, I have earned my opportunity to vie for this prestigious belt. It is an important event in my career and I will fight with all my best efforts."

In the co-main card match, Muay Thai lovers will also watch a WBC Muay Thai International Title match between Vietnamese Huỳnh Hoàng Phi and Morrocan El Amghari Ayoub.

They will vie for the belt of the men's bantamweight (55kg) category.

Phi is the national rising star who is the WBC Muay Thai Việt Nam defending champion after securing his title in July.

His rival Ayoub is a really tough fighter as he is the world No 3, five places higher than Phi.

The special attraction card will see Trần Quốc Tuấn of the hosts and Yassine Haouari from Marrocco in the welterweight (68kg) class.

Tuấn was winner of the four-man tournament -- MTR: One King Victory in Pride, a first-time format in which fighter must defeat two rivals in one night for title, in September in HCM City.

Haouari meanwhile makes all his rivals cautious as he has won 16 matches and lost only one in his career.

Prior to the title matches, there are also nine prelims bouts in the night.

According to the organisers, Shadow Entertainment, owning a prestigious world championship belt from WBC Muay Thai is the top guarantee for a fighter in terms of profession and reputation.

This high-class title event not only provides professional fighting opportunities for competitors, but also brings extremely thrilling matches to supporters.

This is also a proud milestone when Việt Nam for the first time meets the strict requirements to win the right to host a prestigious world title match. VNS