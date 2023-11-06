Elite runners defend titles at Bepharco Bến Tre Marathon

Marathon

BẾN TRE — Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa defended their top places at the Bepharco Bến Tre Marathon 2023 on November 5 in Bến Tre Province.

The former SEA Games champion Thanh met almost no difficulties to finish first in the men's full marathon 42km event in a time of 2hr 36.54min.

Although he had a busy schedule of running events over the past several weeks, including the Hanoi Heritage Marathon Race and the National Athletics Championships, Thanh ran nearly 10min faster than last year at the Bến Tre competition.

He was followed by Phạm Ngọc Phan (2:44.10) and former national team runner Lê Văn Tuấn (2:44.16), who created a one-two competitive race until the last metres.

“We have made up a thrilling run, especially from the 300m mark to the finish line. Near the end, I was distrusted by a runner of different category who ran across me, then I dropped behind," said Tuấn.

"What a race. It is a competition of two generations of marathoners," said Tuấn, sending his appreciation to younger rival Phan who also beat Tuấn at the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhơn 2023 in June.

In the women's category, Hoa, who won the 31st SEA Games bronze medal, took gold after running 3:04.47.

Her two runners-up were Nguyễn Thị Minh Hiền (3:25.35) and Quách Thị Bích Thùy (3:29.09).

The 21km classes saw Lê Hữu Lộc and Lê Thị Kha Ly as champions.

Lộc won in a time of 1:14.53. It was his second win at the Vietnam Nexus Marathon Series, the system that plans and organises high quality events in Việt Nam and take Vietnamese runners to other global locations.

He took first place at the Đất Sen Hồng Marathon 2023 last month.

Ly finished her race in 1:31.16, leaving all other rivals far behind.

In the 10km pools, Nguyễn Anh Trí (33.32min) and Nguyễn Thị Hiệp (41.27) were crowned winners.

Meanwhile, Trương Nhật Linh (17.37) and Đào Quỳnh Trang (21.11) topped the 5km disciplines.

Organisers also presented bonuses to winners of age categories, best club and most impressive cosplay outfit as parts of a purse of more than VNĐ300 million (US$12,400).

Apart from encouraging people to train for better lives, organisers want to introduce the cultural aspects and stunning landscape of the province, promoting the local green tourism industry while upgrading and preserving local unique values.

At the second marathon of Bến Tre, organisers spread a message “Run for Health and Environment”.

All routes were designed to run around Bến Tre City and brought the best experiences and impressions to runners and tourists.

It was an activity to promote the local tourism and push sports.

At the awards ceremony, organisers also presented gifts to poor families of Bến Tre City and Giồng Trôm District along with a VNĐ100-million charitable house to an athlete with difficult circumstance. VNS