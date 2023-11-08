Society
Home Sports

Việt Nam to beat Philippines in World Cup qualification’s first match

November 08, 2023 - 13:28
Coach Philippe Troussier and his players are currently taking part in an intensive training camp in preparation for the November 16 match of Group F at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

 

Defender Bùi Tiến Dũng is back in the national team for the World Cup tournament.

 HÀ NỘI — Defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh insists Việt Nam are targeting a win in the Philippines next week in the first qualification match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian zone.

 

Coach Philippe Troussier and his players are currently taking part in an intensive training camp in preparation for the November 16 match of Group F at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

“We have trained together for long time and played quality teams in preparation for the World Cup qualification," said Việt Anh.

"There were troubles in these matches and we have learned a lot from strong rivals. In general, I believe that we have had good preparation for this qualifier."

Việt Nam will have to play against the hosts on artificial grass, unfamiliar for Troussier's team.

"We have to adapt to all conditions," said Việt Anh, who has been training for several days on an artificial surface.

"We are confident will will gain three points from the Philippines. A win will be a motivation for us before we host a stronger Iraq team days later."

 

Defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh (left) in action on November 7 in Hà Nội.  Việt Nam team are preparing for the 2026 World Cup first qualification campaign. Photos of VFF

 On November 6, Troussier called veteran Bùi Tiến Dũng back to the team after defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh unexpectedly suffered a leg injury from a motorbike accident.

 

Captain Dũng scored the winner in Viettel FC's 1-0 win over Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh in the V.League 1 on Sunday.

Dũng was one of key members of Park Hang-seo's team during his five-year reign. But he could not find a regular place in Troussier's side in recent games. He was even not called to the national team at the FIFA Days in October.

Troussier will take 28 players to Manila on November 13. They will have three days training before the match.

They will next play Iraq on November 21 at the Mỹ Đình Stadium.

Supporters can buy tickets, ranging from VNĐ200,000-600,000 (US$8.2-24.6), on app VinID until November 11 or until tickets run out, whichever comes first. VNS

