Table tennis club cup opens for pro athletes, promising exciting competition

Table tennis

HÀ NỘI — The 10th Hà Nội Open Table Tennis Club Tournament, the Hànộimới Newspaper Cup, will feature more than 300 athletes on November 9-12 in the capital city.

They will compete for a total of VNĐ120 million (US$4,900) in prize money across 12 categories for men and women, divided into different age groups, individual and team categories.

One new change this year is that professional athletes can compete in the men's team events.

All national senior team members such as national champion Nguyễn Anh Tú, SEA Games champion Đinh Anh Hoàng and former SEA Games winner Nguyễn Đức Tuân have registered.

In addition, former national players such as Vũ Quang Hiền, Trần Tuấn Quỳnh, Phan Huy Hoàng, Nguyễn Bích Ngọc and Nguyễn Thị Mai have been listed as athletes in the semi-pro category.

"The increasing number of participants proves the role of our tournament, a favourite event in the table tennis community," said Nguyễn Minh Đức, editor-in-chief of Hànộimới Newspaper.

"The change is to improve the competitiveness of our tournament. It is also a play ground where athletes, especially juniors, can sharpen their skills."

Responding to Việt Nam News' questions about the tournament's preparation in facilities and organisation, Ngô Thu Thủy of Hà Nội Sport Training and Competition Centre said all have been well managed at highest conditions.

"All equipment used at the competition such as netd, tables and balls are of an international standard," said Thủy, deputy head of Table Tennis Department.

"All national referees have been mobilised to officiate almost 600 matches at the Hà Nội Open. It is all to ensure the fairness, accuracy and the success of the event." VNS