Golf vacation

November 07, 2023 - 16:21
Việt Nam is pushing its position in the region as the perfect place for a golfing getaway. The country is blessed with some magnificent courses, built within some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes, the perfect recipe for a great vacation enjoying round after round of your favourite sport.

Sports

Time to walk away Erik

United fans can point their fingers at the players and whinge until they are blue in the face about their ownership problems, but really and truly, the buck stops with manager Erik ten Hag.
Sports

Teams vie for national seven-a-side championship title

The seven-a-side football tournaments, especially the national championship, have drawn the participation of many clubs, players, supporters and media. The scale of the championship has been extended to 40 clubs in four regions this year.

