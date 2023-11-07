Golf vacation

Việt Nam is pushing its position in the region as the perfect place for a golfing getaway. The country is blessed with some magnificent courses, built within some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes, the perfect recipe for a great vacation enjoying round after round of your favourite sport.
The seven-a-side football tournaments, especially the national championship, have drawn the participation of many clubs, players, supporters and media. The scale of the championship has been extended to 40 clubs in four regions this year.