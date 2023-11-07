IBA champion Thảo back in action at Hồ Tràm Rumble

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam world champion Trần Văn Thảo will fight Mexican elite Kenbun Torres at the international WBO Global Title Match: Hồ Tràm Rumble on November 18 in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

The event will consist of six thrilling bouts featuring boxers from 10 countries at The Grand Ho Tram Resort and Casino. It is organised by Cocky Buffalo, leading company in martial art training and events, and the World Boxing Organisation (WBO). It will also be broadcast live on VTVcab.

Local supporters will be glued to the fight with the IBA champion Thảo facing Torres in the feather (54kg) category.

Thảo is back to action more than a year since he beat Andrew Laurio last September to become the first world boxing champion of Việt Nam, taking an IBA belt.

The former WBC Asia champion has recorded 15 wins (10KOs) and one loss.

Meanwhile Torres has fought 16 times and has 12 wins (nine KOs) and four losses (two KOs).

"I have prepared very carefully for this match," said Thảo.

"My rival is strong but I will have local support. Hope that I can bring into play my strong point to win."

In the main card, DianXing Zhu of China will fight to keep his WBO Global minimum weight (47.5kg) against Thai Sanchai Yotboon.

Zhu owns an impressive record of 10 wins (nine knock-outs) in his 11 matches.

The 27-year-old is currently the world No 12. He is the champion of the WBC Asian minimumweight category.

In July he defeated Vietnamese Sẳm Minh Phát to secure his right to fight for the WBO title this weekend.

Yotboon is younger at 26 but more experienced with 18 appearances in the rings and earned 12 wins (eight KOs).

He is No 2 in his home town and No 70 in the world. He is in best form with three wins in a row recently.

Another fight featuring a Vietnamese competitor is in the feather class between Thái Hoàng Huy (four wins (two KOs) and one loss) and Maobi Ngaka of Botswana (two wins, one draw, one loss).

It will be a match between a former Muay Thai fighter switching to boxing and a country leading athlete who is called Botswana's 'The Eagle'.

In other bouts, veteran Genesis Servania of the Philippines who has 34 wins in 38 matches will face Indonesian Waldo Sabu who won 14 in 29 bouts in the light weight class.

Mikhail Lesnikov of Russia will take on Manish of India in the super lightweigh.

South Korean Suh Joo Hwan will face Chinese Liu Mingwei in the super welterweight division.

Along with competitive matches, a party of music and dance performances will make it a entertaining night for supporters at The Grand Ho Tram. VNS