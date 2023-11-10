A win in AFC Champions League will be a stepping stone for Hà Nội FC

Football

HÀ NỘI — According to Hà Nội FC's coach, Lê Đức Tuấn, his team's victory in the AFC Champions League will serve as a stepping stone for the team.

Their 2-1 win over Wuhan Three Towns from China at Mỹ Đình Stadium on Wednesday marked their first victory in the competition and ended a streak of five consecutive losses across all competitions.

"This win will be a stepping stone for us to regain momentum in the V.League 1 after the recent series of defeats," Tuấn said.

"Each upcoming V.League 1 match will be treated as a final. The more challenging the match, the more determined the team will be to overcome it. We are striving for positive results, especially towards the end of the season."

Tuấn also attributed the team's success to the support of the fans, describing them as a spiritual gift that helped the players perform well. Prior to the match, Tuấn emphasised to the players that winning and losing are normal occurrences in football. He encouraged them to remain focused and resilient, even in the face of defeat.

With three points from the victory, Hà Nội’s hope of progressing further in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League have been reignited. Coach Tuấn acknowledged that Hà Nội is in a challenging group alongside defending champions Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan, Wuhan Three Towns FC from China, and former champions Pohang Steelers from South Korea. Nevertheless, the entire team is determined to play their best, promote a competitive culture, and achieve success in the tournament.

Striker Phạm Tuấn Hải, who scored two goals, was named the player of the match. The Asian Football Confederation's website referred to him as "the hero of Hà Nội FC."

Hải expressed his emotions regarding the goals, highlighting the team's recent struggles, and credited the whole team's hard work for the victory. The win held significant meaning for Hai personally, as he had faced difficulties in previous matches. He emphasised the importance of the win in helping them prepare for future challenges.

Hải, born in 1998, has established himself as a crucial player for Hà Nội. In the 2023 season, he has scored six goals, directly contributing to six victories for the team. Currently, he is the only striker among the seven selected for the Vietnamese national team with three goals. He is seen as a beacon of hope for the team in the upcoming matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

Following the match, the Việt Nam Football Federation awarded Hà Nội FC a bonus of VNĐ300 million. Additionally, club chairman Nguyễn Quang Hiễn granted the team VNĐ1 billion for their victory. Striker Hải received a separate bonus of VNĐ500 million for his two-goal performance. VNS