Techcombank HCM City International Marathon kicks off with record of participants

Marathon

HCM CITY — The 2024 Techcombank HCM City International Marathon officially opens on December 6, reaffirming its status as the city’s signature marathon for 2024 and promising an exciting journey filled with vibrant experiences.

The seventh tournament's main race, which will be held on December 8, features a record of nearly 18,000 athletes from 64 countries and territories.

They will run through 17 historic landmarks in celebration of the spirit of “Run for a Greater Việt Nam".

This year’s marathon once again features multiple race categories 42.195km, 21.1km, 10 km, 5 km and a Kids Run.

Among the elite athletes participating are former SEA Games champion and national record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and defending champion Edwin Kiptoo Yebei of Kenya who set the tournament record of 2hr 27.30min in the men's side; and 31st SEA Games bronze medallist and national winner Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa in the women's class.

"The Techcombank HCM City International Marathon is a clear demonstration of the strong development of community sports activities in the city," said Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the City's Department of Culture and Sports.

"We are proud that this event not only attracts thousands of athletes but also contributes to promoting a healthy lifestyle, providing opportunities for people to connect and spread the spirit of vitality and positivity.

"This is the foundation for HCM City to continue asserting its pioneering role in the community sports movement and sustainable development."

Over the past six years, the marathon has achieved remarkable milestones, including recognition as a national-level event and the participation of professional Vietnamese athletes.

It is also renowned for its unique route, which passes through five districts and Thủ Đức City, showcasing some of Việt Nam’s most diverse and scenic urban landscapes.

This year, the marathon stands as a flagship event within the series of activities celebrating HCM City Tourism Week.

More than just a premier regional race, it provides athletes and visitors from around the world with an extraordinary opportunity to discover the charm of a bustling young city.

Renowned as the "Pearl of the Far East", HCM City is a dynamic hub of diverse cultural influences that promises unforgettable experiences.

With the theme "Vibrant Fest", the city seeks to further emphasise its allure as an ideal tourism destination while fostering a spirit of togetherness and promoting positive community values.

This effort plays a key role in establishing HCM City as a compelling global destination, distinguished by its world-class cultural and sporting events.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the city for this year’s season. As a title sponsor, Techcombank is committed to fostering the spirit of sports and creating a solid foundation for individuals to step confidently toward a better version of themselves," said Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer at Techcombank.

"At the same time, we aim to work alongside the community to build a strong and prosperous Việt Nam. Every step that surpasses personal limits demonstrates resilience and spreads a sense of unity, continuing the meaningful values of the race and driving further growth within the community."

Rob Zamacona, General Manager at Sunrise Events Vietnam -- organiser of the tournament, highlighted the event's potential: “This marathon is one of the leading events in Vietnam and promises to become an important event in Southeast Asia, as well.

"Our organizing committee is committed to achieving the World Athletic Label with the help of experts, such as those attending the Mass Participation World conference. We are excited about the future of this marathon and its role in inspiring millions to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

In addition to the race, runners, supporters and visitors can enjoy many activities which opens immediately following the opening ceremony such as diverse exhibitor booths, engaging activities, and educational workshops. VNS