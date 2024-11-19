Vũng Tàu international marathon welcomes thousands of runners 

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Some 6,000 runners from around the world, including 60 kings and queens, participated in the Strong Việt Nam Vũng Tàu International Marathon 2024 held in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province from November 16 to 17.

The race was organised by Sen Vàng (Golden Lotus) Advertising Commercial Joint Stock Company in collaboration with the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, HCM City Athletics Federation, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s People's Committee and the Department of Culture and Sports, and Vũng Tàu city’s People's Committee.

Miss World Vietnam 2019 Lương Thùy Linh and former SEA Games champion Hoàng Nguyên Thanh were ambassadors for the event.

Nguyễn Trung Hinh, Vice President of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, said the federation has sent the best officials to determine the results for the race.

“The race offers a good opportunity for local and international athletes to explore and conquer the most beautiful coastal streets in Vũng Tàu city,” Hinh said.

With the theme 'Proud to continue in the footsteps’, the athletes compete in distances of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

The running route starts from Tam Giác Park, passes through many famous destinations and ends at Vũng Tàu city’s Cultural, Information and Sports Centre.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hương, vice chairwoman of Vũng Tàu city’s People's Committee, said the race is not only a sports event, but also an opportunity to promote the image of Vũng Tàu - an ideal destination with beautiful nature, friendly people and unique culture.

“We hope that the race creates an opportunity to connect, spread the spirit of solidarity, and introduce the city's tourism potential to domestic and international friends,” she said.

Mr World 2019 winner Jack Heslewood from the UK said there is no better time than now to launch the race.

“I feel very excited and hope you have a good time and best results,” he said.

According to the organisers, the race offered 100 prizes worth a total of more than VNĐ600 million (US$23,530).

Athletes Kip Too and Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa finished first in the men's and women's 42km category, respectively.

Runner Terence Lai took first-place in the men's 21 km category, while runner Lê Thị Bích finished first in the women's 21 km category.

Sùng Páo and Tâm Lưu won first prizes in the men's and women's 10 km category, respectively. Nguyễn Chí Kiên and Lưu Thị Thanh Tình finished first in the men's and women's 5 km category. — VNS