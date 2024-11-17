Nguyễn Thanh Bình, first Vietnamese woman to conquer Ama Dablam

HÀ NỘI — In an extraordinary achievement, Nguyễn Thanh Bình from Hà Nội has made history as the first Vietnamese woman to conquer Ama Dablam, a breathtaking peak soaring 6,812m in the Himalayas.

She reached the summit on November 9, following her ascent of Lobuche, which stands at 6,119m.

“Ama Dablam and Lobuche are stunning mountains, characterised by their rocky terrains, snow-covered slopes, and steep inclines,” Bình said.

“I started with Lobuche to acclimatise to the altitude above 6,000m. Step by step, I advanced steadily, fueled by determination and the belief that I would reach the top.

"Conquering Lobuche filled me with joy and hope as I prepared for the main challenge of Ama Dablam.”

Known as one of the most beautiful peaks in the world, Ama Dablam is often called the 'Matterhorn of the Himalayas'.

Nestled in the Everest region of Nepal, it lies to the south of both Mount Everest and Lhotse, captivating climbers with its majestic beauty.

Bình understood that the journey to Ama Dablam would be grueling, so she dedicated six months to rigorous preparation and training before her expedition.

This ascent proved to be one of her most intense experiences, and she meticulously planned her physical endurance to complete the climb and descent within five days.

“I embrace every challenge with calmness and strive to improve each day,” Bình said.

Professionally, Bình works in the fields of technology and education in Hà Nội. Beyond her recent triumphs in mountain climbing, she has completed numerous marathons, including a remarkable 50km run at the Vietnam Ultra Marathon 2024.

Her adventurous spirit has led her to conquer Australia's highest peak, Kosciuszko (2,228m), and Kilimanjaro (5,895m), the “Roof of Africa,” in early 2024. In the Himalayas, she has climbed Nagarjuna (5,050m), Kala Patthar (5,550m), and Everest Base Camp 3 (7,500m), in addition to Lobuche and Ama Dablam.

Bình has set her sights on returning to Everest in 2025, determined to conquer its legendary summit. Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, stands at 8,848.86m above sea level. — VNS