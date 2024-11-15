More than 1,500 triathletes to take part in 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc

Ironman

PHÚ QUỐC — Over 1,500 athletes have checked in at the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc, the second season, which officially takes place this weekend in the southern province of Kiên Giang.

The annual event, scheduled on November 15-17, including the Newborns Vietnam Run Out, Water Safety and lifeguard training, family-friendly Sunrise Sprint Việt nam and IRONKIDS Phú Quốc at the a world-class resort and entertainment complex Phú Quốc Marina Integrated Resort Complex.

The weekend culminates with the IRONMAN 70.3 main event on November 17 morning when athletes from over 61 countries compete in a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21km run, testing endurance against the island’s striking coastal backdrop.

“Việt Nam has quickly become a standout in the triathlon community,” remarked six-time IRONMAN world champion Mark Allen at a press conference on November 15 on the pearl island.“The exceptional organisation, hospitality, and experience last year impressed me so much that I want to return this year to share my passion with the next generation of triathletes in Việt Nam and across the region.”

Addressing at the event, Kiên Giang's Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Nguyễn Văn Sáu said: “The 2024 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc helps promote sports tourism while empowering local communities with sustainable initiatives.

“This event is poised to generate significant economic impact by attracting international visitors and further positioning Phú Quốc as a premier destination for sports and tourism.”

The event’s emphasis on sustainability aligns with global movements toward responsible tourism. The organising team is collaborating with local leaders on Water Safety and lifeguard training for residents and hospitality staff, while the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity event raises awareness of preventable health risks.

Through these activities, Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) and title sponsor BIM Group are setting new standards for community engagement.

“This event is integral to our vision of supporting Phú Quốc’s tourism economy, in which Phú Quốc Marina as a premier sports tourism destination. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with Sunrise Events Vietnam’s mission to establish Phú Quốc as a Southeast Asian sports tourism hub in the coming years,” said Đoàn Quốc Huy, CEO of BIM Group.

This year, the tournament sees a 30 per cent increase in the IRONKIDS Phú Quốc and Sunrise Sprint Việt Nam races, underscoring the growing appeal of triathlon within families and communities in the country and abroad.

“It’s thrilling to see international interest grow,” shared Rob Zamacona, SEV general manager. “We’ve worked closely with stakeholders to create a secure and memorable experience for athletes and supporters alike. From arrival at the airport to finish line celebrations, Phú Quốc’s hospitality will shine through, establishing it as one of the top IRONMAN 70.3 destinations in Southeast Asia.”

Speaking at the press briefing, Operations Manager of IRONMAN Asia Karen Matthews said: “Phú Quốc Island feels almost purpose-built for an IRONMAN 70.3. With its pristine, tropical setting, it’s an ideal 'racecation' for athletes and their families, offering an outstanding mix of challenge and relaxation.

"It’s no surprise that Phú Quốc is quickly becoming a top choice for those pursuing early qualification for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships and an unforgettable family getaway.”

This year event offers 30 qualifying slots to the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Marbella, Spain, set for November 8-9, 2025.

Last year, Japanese Kenshin Mizushima and Vietnamese Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương took the men's and women's top places, respectively. — VNS