Strategic plans set up to push national sport development to 2045   

HÀ NỘI — A new strategy has been launched to lift national sports to a higher level, with plans in place to develop physical training and education to improve health, fitness and quality of life.

Sports officials and managers gathered in Hà Nội on November 12 for a conference on implementing solutions to achieve sustainable and professional development goals for national sports over the next few years, as stated in Conclusion No. 70-KL/TW of the Politburo.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương said that the strategy was a new step forward, marking a strong transformation in methods to develop national sports.

"In recent years, the Party and Government have paid great attention to sports and issued many documents to orient, direct, and create a legal corridor to develop sports and physical training activities," said Cương.

"There will be many changes in the domestic and international context in the next few years that could create either opportunities or challenges for the country, so the national sport industry could face difficulties in carrying out its plans and completing its tasks.

"In this context, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed a new strategy that inherits the achievements of past years, promotes positive aspects, overcomes limitations, and provides directions, goals, tasks and appropriate development solutions in the upcoming period," he said.

"This is also the legal basis for attracting investment and allocating resources as well as exploiting our strengths and maximising our potential to realise the goal of 'Building a sustainable and professional sports industry' by 2045," Cương added.

Everyone should have access to and be able to enjoy physical education and sports services, so that they can choose to exercise in order to improve their health, fitness and quality of life.

The nation's performance in sports would thus be lifted up and gradually approach higher levels.

Expanding the sports market along with mobilising and effectively using resources to develop physical education and sports is therefore required.

At the conference, experts and managers of sports federations, associations, cities and provinces gave their opinions on the strategy and issues like developing the sports economy, improving elite sports and popularising sports in general.

Many opinions and presentations also pointed out shortcomings, positive aspects and development potential as well as the future strategic direction and vision of the national sport industry.

Delegates also discussed and clarified initiatives and proposed measures, solutions and roadmaps for effective implementation of the strategy.

"Hà Nội will clearly identify tasks that need to be implemented and advise local authorities so that Hà Nội will quickly carry out the strategy once it is applied nationwide," said Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports Đỗ Đình Hồng.

"Along with the implementation of Resolution No. 15-NQ/TW (May 5, 2022) of the Politburo on 'Directions and tasks for developing Hà Nội to 2030' and the Law on the Capital, we have reviewed all sports projects from grassroots to national levels. We will propose adding new international sports institutions so that we can host the Asian Games and Olympic Games in the future," he said.

Taking note of the comments and opinions, Deputy Minister Cương praised the sense of responsibility, creativity and efficiency of agencies in completing the draft strategy.

He hoped that the strategy would bring positive and comprehensive changes to the country's sports industry and asked the Sports Authority of Việt Nam to collect all comments from delegates before completing and carrying out the strategy.

"The implementation of the strategy is just the beginning. It is a very long path ahead, with a big goal to reach," said Cương.

He added: "Aside from the favourable factors, there will be many difficulties and challenges. I call for and look forward to receiving the attention, support and companionship of ministries, localities and relevant agencies, as well as businesses and media during this long-term process." — VNS