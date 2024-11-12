SHB, VietGoal sign agreement on future football training

SHB, VietGoal agree on future football training

ĐÀ NẴNG — V.League 1 SHB Đà Nẵng has signed an agreement with VietGoal, the largest football training centre for kids in Việt Nam, on the development of young future footballers for the central city team and promotions of all football-related activities.

SHB Đà Nẵng said the agreement shows positive progress for building the football brand as one of the major football centres in Việt Nam.

The two partners have jointly recruited five age groups for elite football training to provide talented young footballers to the SHB Đà Nẵng team in the future.

VietGoal said it has built 20 football centres in Đà Nẵng, Hội An and around Quảng Nam Province to train 1,000 kids.

The company said 50 coaches – who are ex-footballers from SHB Đà Nẵng – have also agreed to train children at VietGoal’s centres in Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam.

Previously, SHB Đà Nẵng signed a sponsorship agreement with sport care firm Starbalm Vietnam, under Novum Pharma Group from the Netherlands – for this year's football season.

V.League 1 has been seeking participation from football academies in Spain, Portugal and Brazil in building an international standard football academy in Đà Nẵng City.

SHB won the Vietnamese premier football championship in 1992, 2009 and 2012 and two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009.

The club has also completed an upgrade on its 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium, turning the venue into a FIFA-accredited turf pitch with new facilities.

The team continues training footballers in categories from U11s through U21s to compete in tournaments this season. VNS